5 Beauty Trends Guaranteed to Cure Your Winter Blues

Jessica Sarah Arrowsmith shares with us 5 Beauty Trends Guaranteed to Cure Your Winter Blues (Straight From the Runway)…

While cooler temperatures have well and truly set in, there’s one thing keeping our winter blues away –autumn/winter beauty trends that perfectly complement trench coats, ankle boots and rose-pinched cheeks. From the just-kissed lip look to a 90s gloss throwback and high-shine hair, we’re taking cues straight from the runway.

This season’s trends emanate the almost-perfect look, which feels empowering and showcases natural beauty, confidently. While there’s a definite set of trends, the runway is showing us a freedom to experiment with each one. The best part? This season’s high-end couture trends can be perfectly diluted down, creating ultimate girl-next-door looks (without splurging).

The Reign of the Bushy Brow Continues

The bigger the better has been the running trend in the brow-sphere over recent years and it’s safe to say it’s sticking around. Winter/autumn showed us a few trends to try for the cooler seasons – all of which included a bold, natural brow.

While the unruly-yet-structured brow trend has remained a staple, we’re seeing it in an entirely new light. From the bleached-out brow seen at Proenza Schouler to dark and defined brows at Prabal Gurung, being experimental within the realm of style, colour and definition are key this winter.

Slick and Shiny Hair

Bouncy and voluminous hair is taking a break this winter and we’re not even mad about it. Why? The high-shine, slick-back style was spotted countless times on the runway – Oscar de la Renta, Caroline Herrera and Mary Katrantzou to name a few – offering the dreamiest pared-back look.

Think strict middle-part ponytails, slick-back topknots and arrow-straight strands. Remember those 90s glitter hair gels? They’re welcome back. This high-shine trend isn’t just being seen in the way of hair, glossy lips (hello old friend, lip smackers) and skin are having their moment too.

Just-Kissed Lips

There’s something sultry about pairing a bold lip with barely-there makeup. While we’ve seen the blood red lip take the runway season after season, this Winter it’s all about the unpolished and half-done statement lip. Ranging from deeper crimsons to brighter cherry shades in velvety textures, the statement lip is being worn with subtly blurred edges. From layering colours (try applying a lighter shade first, followed by dapping a deeper shade on top) to imperfect application, the worn-in lip is edgy and so easy to replicate. Added bonus? You can leave your lippy and your worries behind because touch ups aren’t necessary.

Romantic Pinks, Peaches and Neutrals.

There was no shortage of romantic mixtures of soft pinks, peaches and nudes across autumn/winter runways. From lightly washed eyes shadows to sheer neutral lips and rose-like flushed cheeks, the delicate application of pretty pinks perfectly translates to street wear.

In previous seasons winter beauty has showcased porcelain-like skin (with a focus on high coverage foundations), but this season it’s all about lightly enhancing natural features. While we’ve seen this with worn-in lips, translucent blushes and foundations with light coverage are grabbing everyone’s attention too. There’s nothing sweeter than lightly rose-washed freckled cheeks.

Almost Minimalist

Past seasons have always executed the minimalist look to perfection, but with the newfound raw and experimental looks that took the runway by storm, we’re noticing a more edgy, undone minimalist movement. From graphic eyeliner to pastel-shaded brows, the minimalist look offsets the bare look with a single standout feature. It’s a pop of individuality and confidence. Add an exaggerated flick to your cat eye or some glitter to your smoky eye – Giorgio Armani will have your back!

By Jessica Sarah Arrowsmith

Flatlay photos by Megan Robinson, Trelise Cooper runway photo by Anupam.

19th July 2017