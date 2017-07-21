5 Beauty Trends Guaranteed to Cure Your Winter Blues
Jessica Sarah Arrowsmith shares with us 5 Beauty Trends Guaranteed to Cure Your Winter Blues (Straight From the Runway)…
While cooler temperatures have well and truly set in, there’s one thing keeping our winter blues away –autumn/winter beauty trends that perfectly complement trench coats, ankle boots and rose-pinched cheeks. From the just-kissed lip look to a 90s gloss throwback and high-shine hair, we’re taking cues straight from the runway.
This season’s trends emanate the almost-perfect look, which feels empowering and showcases natural beauty, confidently. While there’s a definite set of trends, the runway is showing us a freedom to experiment with each one. The best part? This season’s high-end couture trends can be perfectly diluted down, creating ultimate girl-next-door looks (without splurging).
- The Reign of the Bushy Brow Continues
The bigger the better has been the running trend in the brow-sphere over recent years and it’s safe to say it’s sticking around. Winter/autumn showed us a few trends to try for the cooler seasons – all of which included a bold, natural brow.
While the unruly-yet-structured brow trend has remained a staple, we’re seeing it in an entirely new light. From the bleached-out brow seen at Proenza Schouler to dark and defined brows at Prabal Gurung, being experimental within the realm of style, colour and definition are key this winter.
- Slick and Shiny Hair
Bouncy and voluminous hair is taking a break this winter and we’re not even mad about it. Why? The high-shine, slick-back style was spotted countless times on the runway – Oscar de la Renta, Caroline Herrera and Mary Katrantzou to name a few – offering the dreamiest pared-back look.
Think strict middle-part ponytails, slick-back topknots and arrow-straight strands. Remember those 90s glitter hair gels? They’re welcome back. This high-shine trend isn’t just being seen in the way of hair, glossy lips (hello old friend, lip smackers) and skin are having their moment too.
- Just-Kissed Lips
There’s something sultry about pairing a bold lip with barely-there makeup. While we’ve seen the blood red lip take the runway season after season, this Winter it’s all about the unpolished and half-done statement lip. Ranging from deeper crimsons to brighter cherry shades in velvety textures, the statement lip is being worn with subtly blurred edges. From layering colours (try applying a lighter shade first, followed by dapping a deeper shade on top) to imperfect application, the worn-in lip is edgy and so easy to replicate. Added bonus? You can leave your lippy and your worries behind because touch ups aren’t necessary.
- Romantic Pinks, Peaches and Neutrals.
There was no shortage of romantic mixtures of soft pinks, peaches and nudes across autumn/winter runways. From lightly washed eyes shadows to sheer neutral lips and rose-like flushed cheeks, the delicate application of pretty pinks perfectly translates to street wear.
In previous seasons winter beauty has showcased porcelain-like skin (with a focus on high coverage foundations), but this season it’s all about lightly enhancing natural features. While we’ve seen this with worn-in lips, translucent blushes and foundations with light coverage are grabbing everyone’s attention too. There’s nothing sweeter than lightly rose-washed freckled cheeks.
- Almost Minimalist
Past seasons have always executed the minimalist look to perfection, but with the newfound raw and experimental looks that took the runway by storm, we’re noticing a more edgy, undone minimalist movement. From graphic eyeliner to pastel-shaded brows, the minimalist look offsets the bare look with a single standout feature. It’s a pop of individuality and confidence. Add an exaggerated flick to your cat eye or some glitter to your smoky eye – Giorgio Armani will have your back!
By Jessica Sarah Arrowsmith
Flatlay photos by Megan Robinson, Trelise Cooper runway photo by Anupam.
19th July 2017
