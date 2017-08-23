Beauty and skincare delights at your fingertips on TVSN

In July in the midst of winter I was delighted to be cheered by the arrival of a hamper from TVSN, containing an incredible selection of beauty products, makeup, skincare, and fragranced candles. The great things is, all these beauty and skincare delights are available conveniently at your fingertips on TVSN. Here’s a run-down of what’s pictured here.

The beautiful products included Emma Hardie Amazing Face Morinda Cleansing Balm, Nourish London Argan Skin Rescue, Alpha-H Liquid Gold, Be Enlightened Red Roses candle, SKINN DermAppeal Thermo-Enzymatic Microdermabrasion Treatment, and Laura Gellar Baked Color Correcting Foundation.

This smells amazing: Red Roses candle by Be Enlightened is triple-scented, making for a luxuriously-rich and decadent fragranced soy candle.

Some of the lovely beauty products in the hamper from TVSN. SKINN DermAppeal, Laura Gellar Baked Color Correcting Foundation, Alpha-H Liquid Gold, Nourish London Argan Skin Rescue, and Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm.

SKINN DermAppeal Thermo-Enzymatic Microdermabrasion Treatment ($49.95) is a new improved formulation of DermAppeal, contains Vitamin C-rich Kakadu Plum Extract mineral from the Dead Sea along with five forms of antioxidant Vitamin C crystals for a home microdermabrasion. It is free of aluminium oxide and they recommended using it once or twice a week for a brighter, smoother complexion.

Laura Gellar Baked Color Correcting Foundation ($49.95) is a mineral oil-free, paraben-free pressed mineral powder to offset redness, brighten sallow skin, and balance the complexion. The Color-Balancing Foundation comes in five shades: porcelain, fair, medium, tan, and deep. Use a foundation brush to swirl the colours, tap off excess and apply either on its own or over your base.

ALPHA-H Liquid Gold with Glycolic Acid ($57.95 for 100mls) uses glycolic acid to resurface tired complexions, acting as a facial in a bottle, assisting with pigmentation, sun damage, and wrinkles.

Nourish London Argan Skin Rescue ($54.95 for 15mls) is a natural collagen boost for ageing skin. It using the powerful hero ingredient, argan oil, to reduce scarring and nourishes dehydrated skin.

Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm ($79.95) is an award-winning facial cleansing balm with grapeseed oil and sweet almond oil to plump and soften skin. It comes with a cleansing cloth, to remove all makeup and eye makeup, or can be left on for ten minutes as a hydrating face mask.

Afternoon tea. Hand and cuticle cream by Alpha H, creme brulee lip gloss by ybf Beauty New York. This gloss glides on smoothly, is moisture-nourishing, and offers rich, natural-looking colour.

The raved-over Sanskrit Saponins, by incredible beauty brand NIOD, is a cleansing balm made with highly concentrated, unrefined ayurvedic plant surfactants, and is available here on TVSN at $29.99. A viscous and intense cleansing balm for the face formulated with highly-concentrated, very-unrefined Ayurvedic plant surfactants unsupported by any modern cleaning technology. Contains no purified or synthetic surfactants, sulphates, oils, esters or micellar technologies. It is a pH-balanced suspension of the amino acid, Lysine, in saponins from the Ayurvedic plants shikakai and sapindus mukorossi.

Looking for fragrance? That’s another great category you can shop for on TVSN, such as this beautiful Lisa Hoffman Japanese Agarwood perfume ($34.95). The rare, woody scent of Japanese Agarwood is accented with the refreshing zest of Bergamot, the zen-like ambiance of Spiced Ginger, and the comfort of Warm Amber to inspire feelings of clarity and warmth as your journey of Japanese Agarwood unfolds.

All available online at www.tvsn.co.nz

Megan Robinson

22nd August 2017

All photography by Megan Robinson. This is not a sponsored post; and all products have been gifted.