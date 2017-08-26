Beauty-ful things I’m loving right now from Clarins

Clearly Clarins is one of the world’s major makeup and skincare beauty houses, but as well as their iconic and classic products, they have some real eye-openers that will take you completely by surprise. A case in point is the 4-Colour All-In-One Pen, which is a clickable makeup pen containing four eye and lip colours you select with the click of the pen ($50). Another great idea is cleverly storing blotting papers under a powder compact sponge.

You need to take a new look this season at the cutting-edge trends from Clarins and you will fall in love as I did. Here are some of the many beauty-ful things I’m loving right now from Clarins…

The brand new season colour collection from Clarins is perfect for lovers of grey tones, which is definitely me. Clarins 4 Colour Eyeshadow Palette retails for $87.

Little pots of shimmery colour to make you a shining example this Spring. Clarins Ombre Iridescente Eyeshadow pots in pink, silver, and white, $44 each. These little pots are lovely; very creamy iridescent eyeshadow perfect for a shimmer on eyes. Rose quartz jewellery by Miglio jewellery; ‘Flowers At Home’ book by Sandra Kaminski.

I’m wearing Peppermint now, and it’s so minty on my lips, yum! The new season’s Clarins lip oils, in Candy, Citrus, Honey, and Mint. Instant Light Lip Comfort Oils retail for $42 each.

A delectable line-up: Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oils in peppermint, honey, tangerine, and candy.

I’m enjoying the freshness of this Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort peppermint lipgloss and my family said “Mmm you smell minty, Mummy.”

Those clever clogs at Clarins REALLY are coming up with so many great products lately! This mattifying face powder comes with its own blotting papers in a dispenser under the sponge in the compact. Clarins Pore Perfecting Matifying Kit $68, and also in the range is a beautiful Clarins Pore Perfecting Matifying Foundation at $64.

Be surprised by the gorgeous new collection for Spring.

By Megan Robinson

27th August 2017