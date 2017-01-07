Easy Skincare Tips for College Students

During your college years, it’s easy to become run-down, stressed and tired due to all the work that you’ll have to complete. Whether you’re studying for your undergraduate degree on campus or have decided to take on an advanced online degree to pursue the best MBA career opportunities available, studying at degree level is never an easy task. This is why, when you’re at college, your skincare routine is more important than ever, as taking good care of your skin will leave you looking and feeling a lot better even in the midst of assignments and exams. We’ve listed some simple things that you can do to take better care of your skin at college.

Drink Plenty of Water

Although an MBA is a great investment of your time and money and there are plenty of high-paying jobs with an MBA, it can take a lot of hard work and effort, so making sure that you keep hydrated throughout the day is essential. Not only should this be an ongoing and vital part of your daily skincare routine, making sure that your water bottle is always refilled will also leave you with healthier nails and hair, more energy, less bloating, and a clearer mind.

Use Moisturizer

Using moisturizer daily should become a vital part of your skincare routine at a young age. After you have a bath or shower, applying moisturizing creams or oils will ensure that you avoid dryness or flakiness in your skin. Using an SPF moisturizer is also important, as this will help to protect your skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun, not only in the summer, but all year round. In the winter, moisturize even more often, as the cold air dries your skin out a lot faster.

Exfoliate

Exfoliating your skin gets rid of all the dead skin cells and leaves it feeling smoother and softer than ever. A good way to do this is with a skin scrub with round beads that will bring out the glowing new skin from underneath. You can also exfoliate using an exfoliating glove and soapy water. However, be careful not to overdo it – limit the amount of times you exfoliate your skin to around two per week in order to avoid irritation.

Wear Less Makeup

Whilst you’re at college, there’s not much time to spend on getting your makeup perfect – and after the first few weeks, you’ll probably find people coming to class in their pajamas anyway. This is the perfect opportunity to give your skin a rest if you normally wear a lot of makeup – going bare faced exposes your pores to more oxygen, which will help to improve your skin. If you don’t want to go completely make-up free, simply avoiding wearing foundation can make a difference.

Whilst you’re at college, the stress of studying can often take a toll physically. Taking good care of your skin will help you to combat looking stressed and run-down, even during finals!

