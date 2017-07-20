Facial oils: some of my favourites

In our skincare feature this week, we look at facial oils to hydrate and rejuvenate skin with beautiful, natural oils…

What do I love about oils? They are so ‘clean’ and don’t irritate the way some face cream ingredients (mainly Vitamin A/retinol) do, and are low irritant and low reactive on most skins, while penetrating deeply with many beneficial ingredients. They have lipids (preventing water loss), essential fatty acids, and are anti-aging.

Oils used to be quite expensive, but the market has really opened up lately, with a huge variety of facial oils entering the marketplace at every pricepoint.

LaBonic Liquid Gold

Readers may remember us covering La’Bonic’s sunscreen some time ago. We love their certified organic formulations, at a reasonable price, and that they are made here in New Zealand. Now, they have this Regenerating Night Oil ($45) with no parabens, synthetics, or mineral oils. This night oil is a base of rosehip oil with argan, avocado, flaxseed, evening primrose, jojoba and sweet almond oils added – in short, a veritable cocktail of famously high-performing oils in one. Available nationwide at Commonsense Organics stores and selected phamacies and at their online store, www.labonic.com

Olive Leaf Rosehip Oil

With a biogro organic certification, this oil from South Auckland olive plantation Simunovich Estate combines their olive leaf oil with rosehip oil. As with their whole Olive skincare range, it is free from parabens, mineral oils, and animal testing. You can use it as a face and body oil on scars, stretch marks, pigmentation, and fine lines and wrinnkles. Available for $24.95 at pharmacies at online at www.simuoliveestate.com

BioBalance Argan Oil

I’m sure by now you know all about the benefits of argan oil and its exceptionally high percentage of essential fatty acids for anti-ageing. Argan oil has the EFA linoleic acid (omega 6) ensuring the repair and defence of the skin by stimulating intracellular oxygenation. BioBalance Moroccan Argan Oil is 100% Pure & Certified Organic (Ecocert)

and is sustainably harvested and supports women’s rights in Morocco. BioBalance Certified Organic Argan Oil – Cold Pressed

Evolu Rosehip Oil

The New Zealand botanical skincare company Evolu has a slogan to “protect, repair, and renew.” It does this particularly well, with its Certified Organic Rosehip oil and Facial Serum ($64.95), which renew skin by promoting cell renewal as you sleep. I’m currently using and loving the Evolu Recovery Overnight Cream as it’s so very gentle on my currently-sensitive skin, and I think this serum will be just the business applied before the Recovery Cream. The rosehip oil is rich in Omega-3 and Omega-6 EFAs and is currently on sale for $25.20 at www.healthpost.co.nz

Antipodes Moisture Minis

Antipodes has released a limited edition trial or travel pack of ‘Moisture Boost Minis’, containing mini sizes of Antipodes Divine Face Oil and Antipodes Vanilla Pod Hydrating Day Cream in a small box. It is certified organic and vegetarian approved. You can buy it for $19.90 and stockists and online at their site, www.antipodesnature.com/shop

Words and photos, Megan Robinson