Fresh new beauty from Elizabeth Arden this Spring 2017, with a colour collection inspired by gelato icecream, a new Flawless Finish foundation to help you multi-task, and fragrances from Elizabeth Taylor, 5th Avenue, and Juicy Couture to help you smell as beautiful as you look. Let’s have a peek at what’s new and exciting from Elizabeth Arden this season…

GELATO CRUSH

How pretty is the new Elizabeth Arden Gelato Crush colour collection?! I photographed them in ice-cream cones alongside mango sorbet, as they’re good enough to eat.

I’m loving these pink and coral shades in creamy gel formulas. Indulge sugar-free in these sweet treats, with gel formulas and gelato shades.

Cool Glow Cheek Tint ($68) is a bouncy netted pot you apply with a fingertip in a water-based gel that we saw last season in the highlighter liquid which I have been using numerous times myself lately. As well as colour for the cheeks, it delivers skincare benefits to the skin, with Hyaluronic Acid, apple, watermelon and lentil extracts to hydrate; Wu Zu plant for radiance; Ceramides, Vitamins C, D and E and mushroom extract to support collagen; and uses Fucogel and liquid polymers to adhere colour to skin.

Plush Up Lip Gelato ($51) is a lip colour range of 22 shades with the coolest packaging that you slide up with your finger to remove the lid. It has a great fragrance, and gives a sheer finish that hydrates lips.

Plump Up Lip Liner ($46) If you don’t like hard lip liners dragging your skin, you’ll love this Plump Up Li[ Liner, with its ultra soft and creamy formula that feels luxurious and glides on lips. It also contains skincare benefits, with Peptides for a youthful look, and Gellified Film Formers for a smooth application and long-wearing colour.

EVERYDAY BOUNCY MAKEUP

A wake up for skin! Elizabeth Arden sent me a M mug for Megan, and coffee beans – which smell amazing – with their brand new Flawless Finish Everyday Bouncy Makeup as it awakens and energizes skin. Hero ingredients are caffeine, ginseng, peppermint oil, and jojoba oil, to refresh and invigorate skin. Wake up and makeup tired and dull skin now. It retails for $79 for the compact in 14 shades from Elizabeth Arden counters from 2nd October.

The beautiful new Flawless Finish Everyday Perfection Bouncy Makeup from Elizabeth Arden gives a medium coverage with a natural look.

AROUND THE WORLD WITH EIGHT HOUR

All set wherever you go, with Elizabeth Arden ‘Around the World With Eight Hour’ limited edition skin protectant balm and Take off and Touch Down Eight Hour Lip Duo tins. 50ml protectant $37, lip protectant and lip scrub duo $43. Available from 2nd October at Elizabeth Arden counters.

FRAGRANCES

The stunning new rose gold fragrance from Elizabeth Taylor, Love & White Diamonds. It recalls the screen icon’s love of diamonds from Richard Burton which inspired her to create the original White Diamonds fragrance. Now, master perfumer Carlo Benaim who worked with her on the original, has created Love & White Diamonds. It has top notes of neroli tunisia, mandarin oil and petitgrain; a heart of jasmine absolute sambac, Turkish rose, tuberose and gardenia; and base notes of sheer musk, cedarwood and sandalwood. I’m wearing it now, and it’s sooo pretty. Love & White Diamonds retails for $89 for EDT 100ml spray.

Elizabeth Arden releases their latest fragrance; 5th Avenue ‘Uptown NYC’ in this sleek and modern black and gold packaging that catches the light and captures the vibe of the big city. The top notes are petitgrain Sicily, pink peppercorn, sparkling prosecco accord; middle notes of Yoshino cherry blossom, petally magnolia, cyclamen and green ivy, and base notes of vanilla, tonka bean, golden sandalwood and velvet musks. It retails for $79 for EDP 75ml.

Feathers! Roses! Satin! This feminine delight of pink gorgeousness in a bottle is the new Juicy Couture perfume, Viva La Juicy Glace. It has top notes of frozen Italian mandarin, frosted cassis leaves and pear sorbet; mid notes of jasmine sambac and Jasmine de Grasse with orange blossom; and base notes of vanilla and milky sandalwood. The EDP spray retails for $199 for 100ml, $151 for 50ml, $115 for 30ml and a rollerball 10ml for $37, available at Farmers, selected pharmacies, and department stores.

Megan Robinson

20th October 2017

All photography by Megan Robinson. Products gifted for review purposes.