Divine by name, divine by nature: L’Occitane Immortelle Divine

Recently I was lucky enough to experience a divine time at Sofitel Auckland Spa having a L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream facial. It was a sumptuous experience, involving a foot bath, herbal tea, a foot and arm massage, facial with the products, and learning about the range from the lovely Yolie Cheng of L’Occitane.

Divine by name, divine by nature – and it is indeed based on nature. The yellow Immortelle flowers have been revered for centuries for their everlasting youth and ability to never fade once picked. Never fading?! I’d like that for my skin, thanks!

L’Occitane’s innovative formulas combine the powerful anti-aging properties of organic Immortelle essential oil from these special flowers, with a complex of nutritious plant-derived active ingredients.

The result is an award-winning line of premium products turning back the clock to reveal radiant skin. The best-seller is the hero cream of the range ($179) below:

The divine combination of organic Immortelle and Myrtle essential Oils offers a complete regenerating care and combined action to stimulate the production of collagens and improve skins microcirculation. With 5 patents, the Divine Cream helps fight visible signs of ageing.

Maintain skin’s youthful potential

Intensely nourishes

Visibly reduce the appearance of wrinkles

Give a feeling of firmer and more elastic skin

Reduce the appearance of uneven skin tone, to reveal a sublimated skin. With its unctuous texture, the Divine Cream melts deliciously into the skin, giving a sensation of supreme comfort.

It’s hard to pick a personal favourite from such a great range, but at the facial, I particularly loved the Cleansing Balm ($65). This buttery balm melts away makeup, and can be followed by the Cleansing Cream-In Foam ($58) or this can be used alone for those who like a wash-off cleanser. Another hit for me was the Divine Youth Oil ($140). I am a long-time fan of face oils, and this is an updated release with 10% more immortelle essential oil than before.

The Divine range is highly concentrated with a high dose of the active Immortelle essential oil. When you first use it, you may experience tingling; this is the neryl acetate as the active principle of the Immortelle essential oil stimulating the skin microcirculation, enhancing your skin’s natural ability to self-repair.

Also in the range are Divine Serum ($137), Divine Renewal Program ($190), Divine Eyes ($115), Divine Eye Balm ($120), and Divine Cream Mask ($195.) You can find the range online here L’Occitane Immortelle Divine Cream and more information and where to buy.

Megan Robinson

14th October 2017