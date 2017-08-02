Beauty, Makeup

  • Home
  • Beauty
  • MAC colab with Korean design duo Steve J. and Yoni P.

MAC colab with Korean design duo Steve J. and Yoni P. August 2, 2017Beauty, MakeupOff

If there was an award for cutest packaging of the year a clear runner would be this MAC colab with Korean design duo, Steve J. and Yoni P. With its graphic, cartoon anime-esque eyes, lips, and faces, each product comes to life.

mac-box

The packaging is not only adorable, it is the first packaging I’ve seen that features a picture of the facial feature that it’s designed for; a pair of red lips on the pink lipstick canister, a face with blonde hair and red lips (ala Yoni P. herself) on the palette, and a pair of peepers on the eye duo.

MAC-Steve-J-and-Yoni-P-2

Korean designers Steve J. and Yoni P. capture the zeitgeist of Seoul street style in their designs, so it’s only appropriate that their MAC collection is equally as playful.

Below: The designers.

stevejandyonip.com

Below: clothing designs for 2017 by stevejandyonip.com

steve_INTRO

The makeup colours are actually very wearable though, with warm pinks and browns for eyes, and pinks and reds for lips.

Below: swatches of the eyeshadow Touch Me Baby in Keep On Twinkling/ Soba

swatches of the eyeshadow Touch Me Baby in Keep On Twinkling/ Soba swatches of the eyeshadow Touch Me Baby in Keep On Twinkling/ Soba

This is a limited edition range available until mid-August 2017 in New Zealand, so get in quick to MAC counters.

Photos Megan Robinson
Products received for photography and review.
1st August 2017

Tags: , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 2017 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift travel Wellington winter womenswear