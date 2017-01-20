MAC Year of the Rooster: the colour collection for Chinese New Year 2017

The MAC cosmetics colour collection for Chinese New Year in 2017, MAC Year of the Rooster, has distinctive red and black flocked velvet packets, neutral eyes, black liners, and lips in peachy and red tones.

The Chinese New Year invites you to look ahead and chase your dreams! Adorn your lips in decadent reds and lavish lids with satin-soft shades inspired by snow blossoms. Show off with strokes of Penultimate Eye Liner, and flaunt a beautiful glow using Prep + Prime Natural Radiance.

Below: the gorgeously golden and highly luxe print campaign shot with the model wearing couture off-the-shoulder in a flocked velvet and brocade gown echoing the cosmetic packaging. Red and gold are considered lucky and prosperous colours in China and they give gifts, often of money, at this time of year.

The items in the colour collection are all permanent not limited release, and have the standard packaging inside of the decorative boxes.

These include Prep + Prime, three lipsticks: Dangerous, Peach Blossom, and Russian Red lipstick; Dame and Fleur Power Powder Blush, a nine eyeshadow palette, Eye Brows in Lingering and Brunette,

Close up: the box packaging for Year of the Rooster is divine with raised velveteen cherry blossom branches on a chinoserie backdrop.

Pictured above: Peach Blossom is a warm pink with a pearl finish. It is a CREMESHEEN formulation, so it is a creme-based lipstick that imparts bright full colour, with a soft and supple shine. I think this is a lovely nude daytime pink shade.

Dangerous is a warm orange with a matte finish. This one is a RETRO MATTE formulation, meaning it is pigment rich with intense colour pay-off. No-shine, all matte finish. I found this similar to one of my personal all-time faves, Lady Danger.

Blusher in DAME Powder Blush is a cool pink with a pearl finish.

Eyeshadow x 9 in Year of the Rooster has nine shades, which are all permanent, with one velvet shade, three lustre shades to add shimmer, two mattes to anchor it all and three beautiful satins.

Eyeshadow shades:



Mulch Red-brown with bronze pearl (Velvet)

Honey Lust Bronze-dipped peach (Lustre)

Wedge Soft muted beige-taupe (Matte)

Print Muted grey with shimmer (Satin)

Idol Eyes Silvered violet with gold (Lustre)

Copperplate Muted mid-tone grey (Matte)

Girlie Rosy-pink with subtle shimmer (Satin)

Shale Mauve-plum with subtle shimmer (Satin)

Sweet Lust Pinky-rose (Lustre)

This Chinese new year 2017 collection is on counter now at selected MAC counters.

20th January 2017

Words and photos by Megan Robinson