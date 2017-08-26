On My Desk: What’s New in Beauty in August 2017

Here are some new beauty releases to come across my path in the month of August, in the this the latest ‘On My Desk: What’s New in Beauty’ column for August 2017, including releases from Benefit Cosmetics, MAC, Revlon, L’Occitane en Provence, Tender Love + Carry, Clinique, Nude by Nature, OPI, KMS Hair, Ultraceuticals, and FABY nails.

Above intro image: Date Night with Mr Right kit by Benefit Cosmetics has mini makeup perfect for a hot date night with They’re Real mascara, Double the Lip lipstick, Watts Up highlighter, and Rockateur bronzer.

This MAC Liptensity lipstick in Burnt Violet looks very chocolate brown in the tube I’m holding, but is a rich, deep purple on. My foundation is Revlon Youth FX new anti-ageing makeup.

Thankyou MAC for my first ever Ruby Woo lipstick; it’s such an iconic MAC red and I can’t believe I’ve never had one until now. Can’t wait to try it out. Who loves Ruby Woo?

Pivoine Sublime skincare made with peonies by L’Occitane en Provence.

Also from L’Occitane come these new additions to their Shea Butter range. This popular range of products nourishes skin and hair using Shea Butter harvested sustainably in fair trade with women in Burkina Faso in Africa. Pictured here: Shea Solidarity Soap (50g $8) is a softly-fragranced soap to cleanse skin, with 100% of profits going to fight avoidable blindness. Shea Butter Foaming Cleanser (125ml $45) is a facial cleanser containing shea oil to nourish skin as it cleanses. Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm (150ml $53) contains a high 25% shea butter making it a rich and luxurious hand balm to use as a hand cream daily, or leave on as a 10 minute mask twice a week. Whipped Body Cream Shea Rose (125ml $38) melts on contact with skin with its whipped texture made with 10% shea butter. Whipped Hand Cream Shea Rose (30ml $18) has a higher concentration of shea butter at 25% to deeply soften and protect skin. Available from L’Occitane boutiques and www.loccitane.co.nz

How cute is this Tender Love and Carry makeup purse with customisable stickers you can apply as you choose? Also enjoyed that they sent the press release folded as a chatterbox, very original.

Skin need a surge of moisture? I know mine does. Clinique Moisture Surge is formulated to quench thirsty skin. You’re a tall glass of water, Clinique.

Definitely taking out the prize for coolest foundation bottles is Nude by Nature Liquid Flawless Mineral Makeup, with these slender foundation bottles in frosted glass with rose gold metal lids. The backdrop isn’t too shabby either, on Auckland harbour at the Maritime Museum for the makeup launch held at The Lula Inn.

The incredible box set of the range of 9 shades plus 5 concealers of new Nude by Nature Flawless liquid foundation I’ll be playing with.

The brand new KMS 3-step regimen of Start.Style.Finish makes it easy to create your salon style at home. Start with Color Vitality shampoo and conditioner and Moist Repair to hydrate hair; Style with Add Volume liquid dust to create fullness without the mess of a powder; and Finish with Hair Play hairspray to set. $33 to $36 each from KMS salons and KMShair.co.nz

Nice Ice Baby. These very cool new shades are the O.P.I. Iceland nail colour collection. As soon as they arrived, I couldn’t resist trying out the deep blue-grey colour on my nails and I love it.

Incredible table settings with our names made of mirrors! At The French Cafe with Ultraceuticals for a beauty media lunch, launching their new formulation Ultra A serum. The new formulated Ultra A Skin Perfecting Serum delivers retinol faster and more effectively than ever before.

At a makeup demo this morning with Dr Hauschka, from natural to dramatic looks, learning tips and tricks from their master makeup artist Karim Sattar.

New for Spring, from Dr Hauschka.

Sweet package from FABY Nails.

Meet Mark, the new makeup line by AVON.

Ecoya has four new limited edition fragrances inspired by Australasian summer, including South Pacific Summer, with fragrance of ‘Salted Coconut & White Jasmine’.

Above: another one of the four Ecoya limited edition Australasia Summer fragrances. This is the New Zealand Summer candle by Ecoya in ‘Coastal Kowhai & Fig’. The candle wick trimmers are available for $19.99 from Ecoya.

I’m wearing this beautiful floral fragrance, Valentina Pink the new eau de parfum by Valentino. Available 2nd October at Farmers, Smith & Caughey’s, David Jones, and selected department stores. The fragrance is roses with strawberry.

Megan Robinson

27th August 2017