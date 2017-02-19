On My Desk: What’s New in Beauty in February 2017

In this second instalment of On My Desk for 2017, we take a look at what’s new and exciting in beauty to come across my path in February, from Goodness skincare, Dr Hauschka, Antipodes, Trilogy, Smashbox, Eau Thermale Avene, Elizabeth Arden, Smashbox, Weleda, Linden Leaves, Benefit, The Balm Cosmetics, and Lush. Of course, this month it is Valentines, so the month of love brought with it some divine deliveries of heart-shaped and rose-fragranced goodies.

At Chuffed Coffee in High Street, for a beauty editor brunch with Goodness Skincare, seeing their gorgeous new chia seed products: Every Morning Moisturiser SPF15 with chia seed oil and avocado oils ($19.99), Break-up Make-up Balm, Twice-a-Day Eye Cream, and Be Cool Mist Toner ($14.99) with aloe vera, coconut water, chia, and celery for a cooling and refreshing spritz.

On Friday I headed into town for a brow tint and wax at the pretty Benefit Cosmetics counter at Smith and Caughey’s with Benebabe Radika, and I love my new brows. Radika finished my brows with Gimme Brow and highlighted my brow bone with High Brow Glow pencil. I also used the excellent Boi-Ing concealer for the first time ever.

Don’t you just love getting old-fashioned invitations on card instead of email? I opened the mail today to receive a lovely invitation to attend the reveal of Elizabeth Arden’s latest fragrance, White Tea, at True Food & Yoga, wearing white.

Incredibly vibrant must-have eyes for a colour pop, from Smashbox Cover Shot Eye Palettes, which come in 7 colour palettes. The Always On Gel Liner comes in 10 shades, and the Photo Finish Lid Primer in 4 shades, to keep it all there, all day.

Ooh la la- an invite to the 2017 Alliance Francaise French Film Festival opening, with Clos Henri wines, at Rialto cinemas, thanks to trop belle French skincare brand, Eau Thermale Avene. For festival schedule check out www.frenchfilmfestival.co.nz

Read about Dr Hauschka’s big relaunch of their makeup for their 50th anniversary, on threadnz.com now. Available from April 2017 with 82 products for eyes, lips and skin. Lipstick $50, foundation $63, eyeshadow $32, mascara $50.

The latest natural and vegetarian lipsticks from @antipodesskincare – Forest Berry Red, South Pacific Coral, and Oriental Bay Plum. Flower photo from Flowers At Home by Sandra Kaminski. Read about viral Youtuber Em Ford of the ‘You Look Disgusting’ video, and Antipodes on Threadnz.com here.

Yum Valentine’s iced heart cookies and a love heart balloon and pomegranate body products- totally spoiled by Weleda.

Valentine’s with love and unicorn horns! At Lush cosmetics @lush_ausnz

My Valentine’s lip from The Balm Cosmetics in Meet Matte Hughes matte liquid lipstick.

New Zealand-made fragranced body oil by Linden Leaves of Christchurch, with real roses in oil. Aromatherapy Synergy Body Oil contains freeze dried roses, organic rosehip and avocado oils, for scars, ageing skin, and nourishing skin. $59.99 at Linden Leaves, pharmacies, and department stores.

A ‘Megan’ water bottle to keep me hydrated! From the classic must-have skin hydrator, @trilogyproducts Vital Moisturising Cream.

Words and photos, Megan Robinson

17th February 2017