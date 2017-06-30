On My Desk: What’s New in Beauty in June 2017

On My Desk: What’s New in Beauty in June 2017 from Ultraceuticals, Estee Lauder, Fab Brows, Elizabeth Arden, Eau Thermale Avene, MAC, Ecoya, AVON, Weleda, and Antipodes.

Pictured above – today’s colour inspo: Pinot Noir wine. Featuring Akarua Pinot Noir, MAC eyeshadow in 300 Game, MAC lipglass in Perfect Frame, MAC nail lacquer in Sunset Sky, Karen Murrell lip palette, Living Nature lipstick in Pure Passion, MAC Rocky Horror Picture Show lipstick.

Here are the latest additions to my Ultraceuticals skincare routine, which I have been using for the last 90 days on the RVR90 programme, with treatments at Equipoise Spa: Ultra A Perfecting Eye Cream to use morning and night, and Ultra Brightening Foaming Cleanser to use in the shower.

In Beauty News, Estee Lauder won the prestigious Marie Claire Prix d’ Excellence de la Beaute award for research and innovation, for these three products: Advanced Night Repair Intensive Recovery Ampoules, Concentrated Recovery Powerfoil Mask, and Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti Aging Wake Up Balm.

It may be the dark days of winter here, but you can get a touch of summer, with these gorgeous new products. Dare to Bare oil, Bronzer, and Sheer Kiss Lip Oil by Elizabeth Arden in the beautiful new Tropical Escape colour collection on counter, from 10th July.

Pretty nifty: Fab Brows Duo has these six plastic brow shapes to colour in for a variety of brow shapes. The plastic shapes have a cut-out in various brow styles which you hold over your face and fill in with the brow powder brush to get the desired shape, taking the guesswork out of shaping your own brows at home. Available from Beauty Spot NZ.

For sensitive eyes, and all skin types, Eau Thermale Avene complements their much-loved spring water with this Gentle Eternal Makeup Remover, and Soothing Eye Contour Cream.

Just look at the gorgeousness of the golden peachy goodness of this when you lift the lid on Benefit Galifornia blush. The peach blusher has golden highlights in a sun pattern and it comes with its own brush. Available now at Benefit stores and Smith & Caughey.

On my face today: Some of my day to day favourites for an everyday face include prepping my eye area with Ultraceuticals Ultra A Perfecting eye cream, then applying Clarins Instant Light Radiance Boosting Complexion Base, followed by Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation and Elizabeth Arden Sunset Bronze Prismatic Bronzing Powder. On my eyes- MAC Haute & Naughty Lash mascara; on my brows- MAC Brow Set, and today I’m wearing MAC Liptensity in Doe.

Beautiful Ecoya relaunch event today in Britomart.

At the Avon beauty media lunch at Kitchen by Mr Toms in Ponsonby.

For lovers of natural body care products, Weleda has released a new Citrus natural roll-on deodorant, free of aluminium, and containing natural essential oils.

Natural New Zealand-made lipsticks by Antipodes Skincare named for NZ places, featuring top to bottom: West Coast Sunset, Ruby Bay Rouge, and Boom Rock Bronze. I think my fave shade is Boom Rock Bronze as I love a brown-brick lip.

Megan Robinson

30th June 2017