On My Desk: What’s New in Beauty in March 2017

La Prairie held an elegant meeting beauty media over lunch at Soul bar and bistro last week.

NEW from MAC- Retromatte lip colours, and Lip Scrubtious lip scrub colour. See below for swatch of the beautiful Burnt Spice shade.

I’m wearing the new MAC retro matte lip colour in Burnt Spice; a very wearable dusky nude pink that’s a bit like Velvet Teddy and very very long wearing. I even ate fried chicken and it stayed on. I know. Lipstick gifted for review, dress I bought at ZARA Sylvia Park.

The lovely Sam has brought over the new INIKA range to my house for morning tea so I shall be playing with the brand new vegan cruelty free organic makeup collection.

The latest L’Oréal beauty, skincare, and haircare releases from the goody bag at the L’Oréal Influencers Night Out party.

Colour is back! The new season from L’Oréal Paris including this colourful eyeshadow palette, pastel nailpolish in a pretty faceted bottle, and brow pencil.

I wish you could smell this handmade rose candle by Abbey Rose Candles New Zealand using botanical essential oils and pure soya wax. Available from www.abbeyrosecandles.co.nz. Rose quartz necklace by Miglio Jewellery.

The Aromatherapy Co is under new ownership, and its chic Naturals range has a new look, and four fragrances inspired by New Zealand nature: Alpine, Coast, Forest, and River.

The FABY nail colour winter collection, entitled Posh, is inspired by movie star icons and retails for $30 for 4 from salons and www.faby.co.nz

My 7yo may actually pass out with excitement at this…Disney have sent the range of Beauty and the Beast nailpolish lacquer by Morgan Taylor for us to play with! I can’t decide which shade to try first. I’m singing “Nail, I mean Tale, as old as time” right now, ha ha!

Hop into LUSH cosmetics for these Easter releases instore 23rd March to 17th April! The ginormous carrot case ($33.50) contains the 3 bath bombs pictured, and the pink and yellow Which Came First egg is sold separately for $10.50.

You can also buy the gold glittery Golden Egg separately for $9.50, the blue Chick n Mix for $13.90, and the pink carrot in a bunch of 3, for $12.50.

So French! A beautiful invitation, with gold painted macarons, to the launch of L’Occitane perfume Terre de Lumiere.

Inspired by spring blossoms comes Britney Spears’ latest fragrance, Fantasy ‘IN BLOOM’.

Inner city life… protect your skin and eyes from environmental factors. Dermalogica Daily Superfoliant to smooth away skin-ageing pollutants with a highly active powder re-surfacer, eyewear by Persol from Parker and Co, Swarovski crystal necklace by Miglio Jewellery.

