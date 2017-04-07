Beauty, Skincare

La Prairie held an elegant meeting beauty media over lunch at Soul bar and bistro last week. The Swiss company famous for its beautiful skin caviar range now has more anti-aging strings to its bow, with the launch of Anti-Aging Rapid Response Booster, White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion, and Line Interception Power Duo.

White roses and goody bags at the amazing La Prairie event at Soul Bar.

Above: The latest in beauty and anti-aging skincare from La Prairie.

With Erin Berryman and Elise Wilson at Soul for la Prairiela-prairie-2la-prairie-1la-prairie-line-2

Above: At Soul bar to learn about La Prairie’s latest releases.

Let’s look at the skincare…

In a hurry? Anti-Aging Rapid Response Booster declares “two short weeks to visibly younger looking skin.” This is La Prairie’s most advanced EVER accelerated wrinkle interceptor. Its targeted delivery system delivers powerful ingredients to the cells responsible for producing elastin and collagen, to improve the appearance of wrinkles on the skin. 80% of ageing signs on the skin come from environmental elements so La Prarie’s scientists have developed formulas to plump and fill these lines and wrinkles.

la-prairie-whitecaviar

Seeking the path to enlightenment? Your skin may well find it here, with White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion, to lighten and firm skin back to its youthful look and feel. It targets environmental damage such as redness, age spots, and dull skin, with a scientifically-developed brightening formulation to restore luminosity in four weeks. The concentrated formula includes golden caviar extract, and a stable, oil-soluble form of Vitamin C, combined with Diglucosyl Gallic Acid (DGA). Apply a pump morning and night after cleansing and toning using the fingertips gently over the face avoiding the eye area. After it has completely absorbed, apply White Caviar Illuminating Moisturizing Cream.

la-prairie-line-interceptor

Even the packaging is a visually stunning piece of Swiss design. My fave of the product line-up (see what I did there?) is Line Interception Power Duo. This two-tone vessel has an incredibly clever design, with a day cream in a sleek, silver side on the left and a night cream in a matte black side on the right in two separate chambers. When you press the dispenser, you get an accurately measured amount to use, and the anti-leakage packaging makes it ideal for travel as it won’t spill a precious drop. Just as well, as you want it all for your skin!

la-prairie-5

Prices

Anti-Aging Rapid Response Booster NZ$ 430 50ml 

White Caviar Illuminating Pearl Infusion NZ$ 725 30ml 

Line Interception Power Duo NZ$ 490 2x25ml 

www.laprairie.com.au 

Megan Robinson
1st April 2017

 

 

