The Magic of MAC Makeup Artist Kabuki in Auckland

I was extremely lucky to be able to watch the magic of Kabuki come to life at the MAC Pro Britomart store.

Three legendary makeup artists — Diane Kendal, James Kaliardos, and Kabuki — have collaborated with MAC to release its own individual Make-Up Art Cosmetics colour collections representing their signature styles.

Kabuki recently visited New Zealand and did several media events showcasing the new colour collection and demonstrating it on models. Below are images from the instore meet and greet + makeup demo from the makeup master himself.

Photo credit: Olivia Hemus for M.A.C Cosmetics.