Beauty, Makeup

  • Home
  • Beauty
  • The perfect cover: Boi-ing concealer by Benefit Cosmetics

The perfect cover: Boi-ing concealer by Benefit Cosmetics August 23, 2017Beauty, MakeupOff

Finding the perfect concealer coverage is a cup of tea, thanks to Boi-ing concealer range by Benefit Cosmetics. I may have found the perfect cover, with the range of low, medium, and high coverage products to conceal imperfections and create a flawless finish.

The Boi-ing range

Benefit Cosmetics Ponsonby

Been studying hard to get that A, but got a spot instead? Have no fear, Boi-ing Industrial Strength Concealer is here! This full coverage, matte finish concealer is perfect for dark circles, discolouration, and blemishes. A dab a day will keep the flaws hidden away.

Mother knows best. Especially when it comes to handling messy situations. NEW Boi-ing Airbrush Concealer is perfect for hiding unevenness, fine lines & under-eye circles. Its soft-focus, lightweight formula melts on seamlessly for a flawless finish.

Seize the day and leave dark circles behind. Boi-ing brightening concealer has a creamy colour-correcting formula with a radiant finish to perk up those tired eyes and conceal imperfections. So hit that after party – but only after a dab of boi-ing.

Don’t let airlines exaggerate your fine lines. With Vitamin E & apple seed extract, Boi-ing hydrating concealer diffuses dark shadows and fine lines, keeping skin hydrated with a natural finish! So relax, you’ve arrived. Destination? Perfection!

Below: the beauty media away-day with Benefit Boi-ing 

Pretty in pink: beauty bloggers in Benefit 'Bene-babes' satin jackets, on today's field trip to Jump where we got our bounce on to celebrate the launch of Boi-ing concealer.

Pretty in pink: beauty bloggers in Benefit ‘Bene-babes’ satin jackets, on today’s field trip to Jump where we got our bounce on to celebrate the launch of Boi-ing concealer.

Having fun with beauty bloggers at Jump for the Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing concealer launch

Above: Having fun with beauty bloggers at Jump for the Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing concealer launch.

After exercising at JUMP, we caught the school bus back to Benefit Boutique in Ponsonby Road for refreshments, followed by a live demo tutorial in the various Boi-ing products on a model.

Snack table at Benefit Cosmetics Ponsonby

Above: the delicious snack table at Benefit Cosmetics.

Megan Robinson
23rd August 2017

Tags: , , , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 2017 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift travel Wellington winter womenswear