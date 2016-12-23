THREAD 2016 BEST OF BEAUTY AWARDS

2016 wasn’t a good year for many of us, but in the world of beauty, it was stellar year, with the rise and rise of cosmeceutical products, more manuka honey and rosehip products coming out, and the widespread use of natural skincare with the healthy-living set. Matte products took centre stage with matte lipsticks and matte makeup replacing the hi shine of gloss, and face shaping and contouring a key trend. Brows continue to be a strong focus this year with key cosmetics houses doing specific brow collections. Red eyeshadow was one of the scarier (and possibly better for editorial) trends, and glittery faces, nails, and lips were popular (but mostly on Instagram). Also on the gram, the no makeup selfie took off, for a completely natural look. Controversy rose around beauty bloggers using technology to retouch and apps for smoothing rather than using their artistry skills to perfect their face with products. Here in New Zealand, the local market got more players – as with the fashion industry seeing H&M and ZARA arrive here – with the coming of the Sephora NZ website, and Mecca Cosmetica in Christchurch.

THREAD 2016 BEST OF BEAUTY AWARDS

Welcome to my personal end-of-year Editor’s Picks; the Thread Best of Beauty Awards. I’ve been doing this column for a few years now; you can read the past columns for 2012, 2013, and 2014 and 2015.

I love trying new products and the ones below are the ones I use myself and enjoy. As I’ve mentioned before, it’s by no means a definitive list – there are many more I like, but these are my faves. Mostly they are PR samples that have been gifted for me to review and trial. No-one has paid to appear in this column.

So here are Thread.co.nz Editor Megan Robinson’s top picks of beauty products across make-up, hair, body, and skincare in the Thread Best in Beauty Awards 2016…

SKINCARE

Ultraceuticals SPF50+ Ultra UV Protective Daily Moisturiser is a mattifying moisturiser I wear under my makeup for sun protection. It doesn’t go on greasy or whitening on the face.

Evolu Firming Eye Cream is part of their active age-defence line from the New Zealand-made brand using collagen-boosting marine algae and and oat kernel for plumping skin.

Prevage Anti-age Overnight Cream is a yellow-tinted rich cream from Prevage by Elizabeth Arden which I applied each night before going to bed. The packaging has an airtight dispenser surface you press down on to release the right amount.

Aspect Dr Exfol A Plus Serum – I completely loved this entire range. It was my first time using Aspect Dr and I wondered if it might be too active and too strong for my rather sensitive skin, but I had no problems whatsoever and no sensitivity or reactions. I received a kit of 5 products in small sizes and finished every one to the bottom.

MITOQ Power Antioxidant Rejuvenation – this lightly yellow tinted moisturiser is very comfortable and lovely to wear, but there is a huge bank of science behind it and the research involved in how New Zealand-based, patented product Mitoq regenerates skin at a cellular level. It is also available in capsules to help skin from within.

Prevage City Smart – this is a daytime version of the popular Prevage complex with an added sun protection of SPF50+ and anti-pollution shields. It’s ideal for city-dwellers who want a SPF hydrating cream that will protect from free radical and environmental damage. I especially liked that it’s brown tinted, so you don’t get any whiteness on the skin, and it adds a healthy glow.

FOUNDATION

Oasis Beauty BB Cream – I have finished this right to the last drop, it’s such a nice consistency, good coverage for a BB cream, and this shade; ‘The Monroe’ for light-medium skin tones, is great for me. It’s aimed at older complexions, with a SPF anti-ageing mineral foundation.

La Mav Organic Skin Science Anti-Ageing Minerals – this is a mineral loose powder foundation in shade Light with a broad spectrum SPF15. It’s top quality without talc fillers and is nice and warm without too much pink like you get in some Light shade powders. I really like a lot of La Mav products, made in Australia and fairly high priced but very good.

Elizabeth Arden Custom Color Foundation – this foundation is the perfect fit for everybody as they match it to you in person instore! I went into the Elizabeth Arden Boutique in Queen Street Auckland, and had a personal colour matching with a technician, who mixed up and bottled the exact shade for me while I waited. It’s priced around $85 for a 30ml pump bottle and I love how it has my name on the front and the 20-digit code for the colour. The formulation is a medium coverage and very ‘elastic’ and comfirtable to wear and lasted well throughout the day.

Clarins Everlasting Foundation SPF15 – this would be my highest coverage foundation so it’s aimed at a more mature skin and is the opposite really to a light BB cream; it’s ideal for days you want better coverage and a flawless finish. It gives a perfect even result to skin and is nicely satin, not too matte, which I find aging.

Estee Lauder Double Wear SPF10 and Estee Lauder Double Wear Light SPF10 – these are two formulations of the classic Double Wear foundation that really lasts and lasts all day long (and into the night!) For days when you want a lighter formualtion Esee Lauder has released it in the plastic tube in Light with a SPF10. The lighter formula and the plastic tube both make it ideal for summertime use/travel, when you want to carry something unbreakable and want a sheerer coverage.

CONCEALERS

ARTDECO Perfect Teint Concealer in shade 5 – this is a brush style with a wind up end that flows product through, like the iconic touche de eclat.

Benefit Fake Up Creme Concealer in Medium – I love this concealer as it has a core of vitamin E balm so it hydrates and nourishes when you apply it – and the places you apply concealer to (i.e. under the eyes) do need a bit of hydration help.

MAC Match Master Concealer in shade 2 – perfect if you prefer a yellow undertone over a pink undertone. I just simply swipe left and right under my eyes (it’s like tinder for dark circles) and blend with my fingertip.

HIGHLIGHTERS

Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Opal – I’ve actually had this for ages now and love the creamy formulation as well as the metal and rubber packaging it comes in. This is my only powder highlighter I use, the others are liquids or creams.

Inika Light Reflect Highlighting Creme – this vegan, cruelty-free brand has this highlighter with a shimmery glow from a small tube and I find a very little goes a long way (glows a long way?) You do need to blend it very well as it’s quite shimmery.

Clarins Instant Light Radiance Boosting Complexion Base – my go-to product pretty much every day when I want a lift. I’ve almost completely finished this tube, I love it so much, and wear it under makeup for radiance.

Benefit Shy Beam nude-pink matte-radiance highlighter – Benefit cosmetics brought in Shy Beam as a more subtle sister to their much-loved High Beam highlighter. This toned-down highlighter adds shimmer, without too much shine. It is ideal for a matte pink glow and good for daytime use.

Bobbi Brown Nude Finish Illuminating Powder in nude – This illuminating powder takes the Bobbi Brown 6 pack brick palette and puts it in a nude case instead of black, to house size shades in matte with one shimmery for highlight. Sweep your blusher brush around the compact and brush on for a radiant glow.

Smashbox Halo Highlighting Wand in Pearl – This brush pen has a push-in end to release product and apply with a wide brush tip. This shade, Pearl, is quite rosy pink. A sheer highlighting liquid.

Estee Lauder Double Wear Brush-On Glow BB Highlighter in Soft Pink neutral – extremely opaque, full coverage brush-on pen with a twist end to release product. This shade is a pale pink and fairly matte and not too shimmery.

MAC Prep+Prime Natural Radiance Base Lumiere – I apply this after moisturising and before foundation for a sheer, subtle radiant effect. Doesn’t add any sparkle, is quite dewy and natural.

MAC Strobe Cream in Redlite – the new red/pink tinted strobe cream to add hydration and radiance under makeup.

BRONZERS & BLUSHERS

Benefit Hoola Bronzer – unlike many bronzers you see, Hoola by Benefit cosmetics is a matte bronzer, without sparkle. This appeals to those who want a tan look without appearing heavily shimmery, especially in the daytime if you don’t want to resemble a disco ball.

La Mav Sunkissed Bronzer – this small tub is a loose powder bronzer

Mineralogie bronzer/blusher duo

MAC Beauty Powder in Shell Pearl.

EYES

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Bold Defining 24HR Liquid Eye Liner in Dark Valentine 01

MAC Haute & Naughty Lash Mascara

MAC Eye Brows Crayon in Lingering

Benefit Roller Lash Super Curling & Lifting Mascara

Benefit Gimme Brow in Light/Medium

MAC Superslick Liquid Eye Liner

Eye Of Horus Liquid Define

MAC Pearlglide Intense Eye Liner in Designer Purple

Eye Of Horus bronze eye pencil

EYESHADOW

Becca Brow Powder Fair

Bobbi Brown Greystone Eye Palette

MAC Black Grape eyeshadow

Smashbox Love Me eye palette

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Sparkle Shadow + Liner in Smokey Topaz 5

Maybelline New York Color Tattoo Pure Pigments 24HR

LIPS

Here are my favourite, most-worn lipsticks of the year:

Clarins Rouge Prodige in 127 Redwood

Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Color Gloss Stick in Sea Breeze 04

Marc Jacobs Lipcolor in 13 Blush Nude

MAC Liptensity in Doe

Estee Lauder nude lipgloss

MAC in Strutting Fabulous

MAC in Heroine

Clinique Pop in Grape Pop 16

MAC in Studded Kiss

Karen Murrell in racy.rata

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in High Drama

Estee Lauder in Commanding

BODY

Earthwise natural body wash

Clarins Shimmer Oil

Davines body butter

Trilogy pure plant oil

Swisse multivitamin repair body oil

Ecoya guava & lychee sorbet hand cream

HAIR

Kevin Murphy Hydrate.me Masque – I use this as a moisturising smoother on myself and the daughter, who has very long, curly hair prone to tangling.

Davines DEDE hair mist – This is one of my favourite detanglers and we use it on my child’s long hair. I first used it at salon Frenchie + Co and they kindly let me borrow it and then I got this bottle.

Davines LOVE shampoo – another one from Davines, the Italian sustainable hair brand that shows the sources of raw ingredients back to their farm. I’ve been using the LOVE shampoo and conditioner for curly hair, and find the packaging also really clean and contemporary.

Johnny’s Chop Shop Wild Cat Hair Clay – a hair paste my husband really enjoyed using, in very cool packaging.

COLAB dry shampoo – this dry shampoo really works, and I like that it gives volume as well as the dry shampoo effect, as it bulks up hair while lessening oiliness.

Redken 28 control addict – a super holding hairspray when you want things to just stay where they’re put.

PICK FROM MY WRITER REEMA ALFOUIR

My contributing writer, Reema Alfouir in Wellington, gives her personal beauty pick as Tailor Skincare ‘Renew’ ($69). Tailor Renew has just won the 2016 Innovation award from the New Zealand Society of Cosmetic Chemists, which is a huge honour, and it’s the first New Zealand-made skincare product to contain probiotics with anti-ageing benefits. Key ingredient, probiotic lysate, assists the skin in cell regeneration, while the grape seed extract helps to strengthen the skin’s protective barrier against UV damage. The serum is best used straight after cleansing and before moisturizing.

See you next year!

Megan Robinson

23 December 2016