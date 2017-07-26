Want a free MAC red lipstick this 29th July?
Want a free MAC red lipstick this 29th July? Read about how to get one, in celebration of National Lipstick Day…
This Saturday 29th July is National Lipstick Day – a day where we can all celebrate the magic and power that one little lipstick bullet holds.
M.A.C will be celebrating instore! Everyone who visits a M.A.C counter on Saturday 29th July and signs up to our database will receive a FREE iconic red lipstick, while supplies last.
Megan Robinson
26th July 2017
Recommended
-
Want a free MAC red lipstick this 29th July?July 26th, 2017
-
5 Beauty Trends Guaranteed to Cure Your Winter BluesJuly 21st, 2017
-
Facial oils: some of my favouritesJuly 20th, 2017
-
On My Desk: What’s New in Beauty in June 2017June 30th, 2017
-
Benefit launches 4 Brow Styles you need to try NOWJune 12th, 2017