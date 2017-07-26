Want a free MAC red lipstick this 29th July?

Want a free MAC red lipstick this 29th July? Read about how to get one, in celebration of National Lipstick Day…

This Saturday 29th July is National Lipstick Day – a day where we can all celebrate the magic and power that one little lipstick bullet holds.

M.A.C will be celebrating instore! Everyone who visits a M.A.C counter on Saturday 29th July and signs up to our database will receive a FREE iconic red lipstick, while supplies last.

Megan Robinson

26th July 2017