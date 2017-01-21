Armed with two strong cups of coffee and my stationery lists I got dropped off by my family outside Warehouse Stationery today alone to go in and conquer the annual school shopping. Even Navy Seals get a team, I thought. Why I am doing this alone? But thank heavens, I survived and did it quickly and easily and I saved probably $22 by doing it there instead of through the school.

Five things I liked there:

There’s a Parents’ Price Pledge so until February 6th 2017 if you find an identical stocked item on a quoted school list at a lower price they’ll beat it by 20%

They had the school lists photocopied by the door

They will do it for you if you email them a list and you can pay and collect it to save time

There were lots of specials in halfprice bins

The essentials were all in central easy to find bins including pens, exercise books and coloured pencils.

Above: the Kiwi My Writing and My Reading Books range are part of the essentials we picked up today.