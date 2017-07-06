Film Review: BABY DRIVER is slick, stylish and oh-so cool *****

Baby Driver (2017) Directed by Edgar Wright and starring Ansel Elgort, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey.

The plot is unique but familiar: our hero, Baby (Ansel Elgort) has been coerced into working for a crime boss, Doc (Kevin Spacey) and our young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist that is doomed to fail.

The opening scene sets the pace for the film and paints the picture to what can only be described as a masterpiece of music, action and entertainment. From there it just gets better. Not a second disappoints. There are enough bad guys to entertain; and Foxx, Hamm, and Spacey are simply brilliant. You don’t know who is more unhinged between them and it is thrilling to watch.

There are plenty of car chases, crashes and violence mixed in together, but, unlike many other crime films of this genre, it is not malevolent, and there is enough of a light touch.

In addition, keep an eye out for Debora, Baby’s love interest played by Lily James: sweet yet intriguing and a great foil for our hero.

Baby Driver is good old-fashioned story-telling in a new and innovative way – through music, and through the eyes of real, earnest, and interesting characters.

Don’t let the title fool you. This film is slick, stylish and oh-so cool. I am in love. What is there not to like?

The soundtrack is as good as anything you’ve heard this decade; right up there with Pulp Fiction. It provides a canvas of artistry and mood that is seldom seen in films these days. The pace and timing is on par, and the twists and turns leave you engaged and enthralled all the way through. Simply put, this is the film of the year and a masterpiece. It will rock your world!

5 stars

Luke Pivac

6th July 2017