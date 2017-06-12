GOLDFRAPP At Carriageworks for Vivid Sydney

We were very lucky to catch GOLDFRAPP At Carriageworks for Vivid Sydney this month. Here are the stunning photos from the gig…Photography by Daniel Boud.

Goldfrapp is a band we already have on our iTunes, so I was so happy they were in town for Vivid Music. We cabbed out to Carriageworks – where I definitely want to return to for Sydney Fashion Week – and stood waiting and waiting for the band to come on and when they did – pow! The haunting, rich voice filled the warehouse with beauty. The crowd was fairly chill, despite the best efforts of a young man next to use trying to get everyone to dance with their hands in the air like they just don’t care. Seeing Goldfrapp live was a real highlight of my trip to Sydney. I recommend you try to get to see them live – or if not, get their album on iTunes yourself.

“The award-winning Goldfrapp makes pop music of mystery, menace and transcendent beauty. In this Sydney exclusive performance at Carriageworks, experience strands of underground electronica, sensual melody with mental machine pop at its core.”

Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud.

Megan Robinson

12th June 2017