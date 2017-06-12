Culture, Music

  • Home
  • Culture
  • GOLDFRAPP At Carriageworks for Vivid Sydney 

GOLDFRAPP At Carriageworks for Vivid Sydney  June 12, 2017Culture, MusicOff

We were very lucky to catch GOLDFRAPP At Carriageworks for Vivid Sydney this month. Here are the stunning photos from the gig…Photography by Daniel Boud.

Goldfrapp is a band we already have on our iTunes, so I was so happy they were in town for Vivid Music. We cabbed out to Carriageworks – where I definitely want to return to for Sydney Fashion Week – and stood waiting and waiting for the band to come on and when they did – pow! The haunting, rich voice filled the warehouse with beauty. The crowd was fairly chill, despite the best efforts of a young man next to use trying to get everyone to dance with their hands in the air like they just don’t care. Seeing Goldfrapp live was a real highlight of my trip to Sydney. I recommend you try to get to see them live – or if not, get their album on iTunes yourself.

“The award-winning Goldfrapp makes pop music of mystery, menace and transcendent beauty. In this Sydney exclusive performance at Carriageworks, experience strands of underground electronica, sensual melody with mental machine pop at its core.”

Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud. 

Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud 1Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud 4Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud.Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud. 5Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud. 6Goldfrapp, Carriageworks, 2 June 2017, Photography by Daniel Boud. 7

See my personal highlights of Vivid Sydney here on ThreadNZ.com.

Megan Robinson
12th June 2017

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 2017 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift travel Wellington winter womenswear