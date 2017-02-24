New Zealanders love to travel! Here’s how to holiday safely

New Zealanders love to travel, but holidaying overseas can be a risky business. Worldcare Travel Insurance customers are able to explore the world, in the knowledge that they’ve got travel insurance cover and are protected by the world’s leading assistance network, Allianz Global Assistance.

With AGA’s 400,000 global service providers and medical assistance specialists at Worldcare’s disposal, they can provide emergency medical assistance and cover for overseas emergency medical costs, cancellation, lost or stolen items, and rental vehicle excess. A wide variety of pre-existing medical conditions are automatically covered under their policies and you can also request cover for any medical conditions that aren’t already included*.

If you don’t need high levels of cover, you might find the Worldcare GoBudget policy is perfectly adequate for your travel needs. Alternatively, Worldcare’s GoComprehensive policy provides extensive levels of cover and is one of Worldcare’s most popular travel insurance policies.

GoComprehensive features an online assessment tool to establish cover and cost for pre-existing medical conditions, meaning you don’t need to fill in a medical form or visit a doctor to get your condition assessed.

With Worldcare, you get the chance to investigate all the options, costs and benefits in gearing up for your New Zealand departure and once everything is sorted, you can relax and enjoy your holiday knowing that you’re in safe hands. Plus, if you buy your policy online, use our promo code “threadnz” to receive a 10% discount** on your travel insurance policy.

Quote and buy online or talk to Worldcare over the phone. Their experienced team are on standby to answer your queries.

Worldcare Travel Insurance Website: https://www.worldcare.co.nz/

Freephone within NZ: 0800 553 550

Email: sales@worldcare.co.nz

*Policy terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. Before making a decision please consider the policy wording. ** 10% discount offer is valid for online purchases only and expires on Dec 31 2018. 10% discount applies to Worldcare standard pricing and any additional premium for pre-existing medical cover but does not apply to any additional premium for specified items or other discounted offers.

This is a sponsored post by Worldcare

24th February 2017