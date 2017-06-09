Culture, Film

The Mummy 2017 – 3 stars June 9, 2017Culture, FilmOff

Our film reviewer, Luke Pivac, finds the reimagining of The Mummy (2017, US) provides a decent enough story-line and star power to entice fans, young and old to the cinema.

The Mummy story this time round involves an Egyptian princess named Ahmanet (played by the beautiful Sofia Boutella) who is the only child of an Egyptian pharaoh. She is destined to rule until the pharaoh’s new wife gives birth to a son, she feels aggrieved so she does a deal with the Egyptian god of death which ultimately leads to her being mummified.

Fast forward to modern times and two reconnaissance soldiers, played by Tom Cruise and Jake Johnson, are based in Iraq and making money on the side hunting and selling treasure on the black market.

Our film reviewer, Luke Pivac, finds the reimagining of The Mummy (2017, US) provides a decent enough story-line and star power to entice fans

They stumble across an ancient Egyptian tomb along with anthropologist Jenny, played by Annabelle Wallis.

Screen Shot 2017-06-09 at 5.04.26 pm

Ahmanet is released from her tomb – and this is where the fun begins.

Screen Shot 2017-06-09 at 5.06.14 pm

Watch out for an interesting performance from Russell Crowe who plays a very convincing and droll Dr Henry Jekyll.

Screen Shot 2017-06-09 at 5.08.02 pm

The film has enough plot to drive the story along to a satisfying ending. It is very busy, and at times contains some great scenes of London along with explosive special effects. However, at times some of the story does drag, plods along and does not provide that magical wonder the Brendan Fraser Mummy films had.

Parking that aside, it is a reboot and it works well as part of a new setup of monsters, villains and super heroes.

3 stars

By Luke Pivac
June 8th, 2017

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 2017 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift travel Wellington winter womenswear