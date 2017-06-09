The Mummy 2017 – 3 stars

Our film reviewer, Luke Pivac, finds the reimagining of The Mummy (2017, US) provides a decent enough story-line and star power to entice fans, young and old to the cinema.

The Mummy story this time round involves an Egyptian princess named Ahmanet (played by the beautiful Sofia Boutella) who is the only child of an Egyptian pharaoh. She is destined to rule until the pharaoh’s new wife gives birth to a son, she feels aggrieved so she does a deal with the Egyptian god of death which ultimately leads to her being mummified.

Fast forward to modern times and two reconnaissance soldiers, played by Tom Cruise and Jake Johnson, are based in Iraq and making money on the side hunting and selling treasure on the black market.

They stumble across an ancient Egyptian tomb along with anthropologist Jenny, played by Annabelle Wallis.

Ahmanet is released from her tomb – and this is where the fun begins.

Watch out for an interesting performance from Russell Crowe who plays a very convincing and droll Dr Henry Jekyll.

The film has enough plot to drive the story along to a satisfying ending. It is very busy, and at times contains some great scenes of London along with explosive special effects. However, at times some of the story does drag, plods along and does not provide that magical wonder the Brendan Fraser Mummy films had.

Parking that aside, it is a reboot and it works well as part of a new setup of monsters, villains and super heroes.

3 stars

By Luke Pivac

June 8th, 2017