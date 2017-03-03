Travel: Top 7 Things to Do at Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a world famous landmark, and a very popular tourist destination with seemingly endless things to do and see for all the family. In this latest travel post, we take a look at the top 7 Things to Do at Niagara Falls.

In addition to visiting the mighty waterfall itself, you can indulge in zip lining, take a helicopter tour, ride the Skywheel, play at the Waterpark and much more. Here’s a list of the top seven unmissable Niagara Falls Attractions to keep you busy on your trip.

Fallsview Indoor Waterpark

Your whole family will have a blast at the waterpark. Older kids and adults can go crazy on the Extreme Racing Slide, the Tube Slide and the full size wave pool, while younger kids can have fun at the Beach House Play Area and the Tiny Tots Splash park. This indoor water park is climate controlled so you can bask in tropical warmth no matter the weather outdoors. The waterpark also makes a great stop at the end of the day to wear your kids out if they’re still full of energy so you can enjoy a more relaxed evening.

Niagara Skywheel

Imagine an enormous Ferris wheel with enclosed gondolas instead of bucket seats and you’ll have a good idea of the Skywheel. Standing 175 feet tall, the Skywheel offers 360° panoramic views across Niagara Falls and the surrounding area. Your ride on the wheel takes around 12 minutes and gives you 5 revolutions so you’ll have plenty of time to snap all of the photos that you want. The climate-controlled gondolas seat 6, and the ride is open year round. During the summer, the Skywheel is open later into the evening, and it looks really pretty lit up with dazzling white lights.

MistRider Zip Line

For adrenaline junkies, the MistRider is a must! Strap into your harness and soar 220 feet above the Niagara River gorge. You’ll zip along at over 40 miles per hour all the way to the Falls Observation Landing. To ride the zip line, members of your party must be 7 years or older, minimum weight 50 pounds, maximum weight 275 pounds. Riding the zip line would be a great opportunity to take some amazing footage with your GoPro if you have one!

Helicopter Tours

A number of operators provide helicopter tours over Niagara Falls. Flights typically last for 10 minutes and include an audio tour delivered via headset. You’ll fly over the falls and follow the river taking in the scenery and discovering famous landmarks including the Sir Adam Beck Hydroelectric Generating Stations, the Rainbow Bridge, Queen Victoria Park, the Skylon Tower and more along the way. The helicopter tours are one of the pricier attractions, but the sights you’ll see make it well worth the extra cost. And if you’ve never taken a helicopter ride before, the trips at Niagara will make your first whirl utterly unforgettable.

Maid of the Mist

The Maid of the Mist is a boat ride that takes you along the river to the foot of the thundering Horseshoe Falls. Most visitors to Niagara describe this boat ride as one of the best experiences of their entire trip so make sure that you don’t miss out. You’ll be given a waterproof poncho to wear on the double decker boat, but you’ll definitely still get wet, so you might want to plan to take your boat ride before you head back for lunch to whichever one of the fabulous Niagara Falls hotels you booked for your stay. Once you’re at your hotel you can change into dry clothes and be comfortable for the rest of the day’s activities instead of squelching around in wet clothes.

Aquarium of Niagara

The aquarium at Niagara falls is one of the attractions included in the Discovery Pass which is a fantastic value pass to several attractions in the area. Home to over 1,500 aquatic animals, the aquarium replicates marine environments ranging from the chilly Great Lakes to balmy coral reefs. You’ll see penguins, sea lions, seahorses and many more fascinating creatures on your visit.

The Discovery Pass also gives you entrance to the Cave of the Winds, the Scenic Trolley, the aforementioned Maid of the Mist boat ride and the Niagara Adventure Theater.

Skylon Tower

Get ready to travel to the top of a 775 foot tower in a glass elevator for stunning views of the falls. If you venture up the Skylon Tower in the late evening, you’ll be able to watch the sunset as you enjoy a sumptuous dinner in the Revolving Dining room and then take in the spectacle of the illuminated falls and the fireworks once the sky grows dark.

The area around Niagara Falls is a thriving tourist resort. Many attractions are open year round and the falls themselves are stunning whatever time of year you choose to go. If there are particular attractions that you’ve set your heart on, though, you should check before you book your vacation to ensure that they are running when you visit.

