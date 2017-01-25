How pretty is the new lavender rose gold Fitbit Charge 2

How pretty is the new lavender rose gold Fitbit Charge 2 heartbeat and fitness wristband!? I am loving the gorgeous new shade and the rose gold stainless steel combo. And let’s face it – if you are going to feel motivated to get up and run in this weather, it needs to be REALLY motivating, and having something this gorgeous, and functional to boot, is just the ticket.

The Charge 2 is one of my favourite Fitbit models, due to its perfect size. It’s not too small so it still retains the functions I like (more of this below) and it’s not too big so it’s ideal on my quite small wrists.

So, what are my favourite functions, made even better with the Charge 2’s latest incarnation? Ready for the new year, Fitbit has added the features the fans have requested most.

· Pause and Resume Workouts – so that you just track the time you are active.

· New Heart Rate Zone Visualization: A tachometer-style visualization of your heart rate zones

· Guided Breathing Session Feedback: vibration from the device will signal when you need to inhale or exhale

· Battery Life Indicator

· New Clock Face: Charge 2 now has a new clock face displaying seconds.

· Do Not Disturb: Turn notifications on or off

Pictured above; more lavender love with Goodness organic chia seed oil, Kevin Murphy smooth.again, Smashbox Color Correcting Pencil, Orly nail lacquer in Flawless Flush, and MAC lipstick in Ionized.

Photos by Megan Robinson. Items gifted for review.

24th January 2017