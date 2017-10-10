4 Ways To Overcome Your Fashion Blues

Everyone goes through times when they’re not happy about what’s in their closet. It puts you in a bad mood because it’s hard to find outfits and clothes that look and fit right.

Instead of sulking, it’s a good idea to think of ways for getting back on track. The good news about clothes and fashion is that it’s always changing, so it’s in your power to come up with a style that makes you happy. Take your time and pick out pieces that you fall in love with when you find them. See four ways to overcome your fashion blues.

Get A Staple Piece

A staple piece is that go-to item you can put on or carry with you wherever you go, and it instantly makes your outfit that much better. Invest in a Louis Vuitton Keepall to do the trick. You’ll immediately look more stylish, and the handbag goes with whatever you’re wearing. People are sure to stop and admire your beautiful accessory. You’ll feel confident and in control with your staple piece by your side.

Add Colour

Colour will lift your mood and get you more excited about wearing your clothes. While black and white are always a nice choice, they don’t put as much energy behind your wardrobe. You don’t have to go overboard, but incorporate a pop of color as you see fit into every outfit you wear. Consider earrings, a scarf or handbag. Colour will brighten your day and that of those around you. Comb through your closet and see where you have the room to purchase more colourful items. You won’t feel like your closet is full of bland clothes after redoing it with pops of colour.

Find A Good Pair of Jeans

A good pair of jeans will always come in handy. They’re great for a date night, evening out with your friends or trip out to run errands. A favorite pair of jeans will instantly boost your confidence and give you an attitude that you can conquer the day with ease. Make it a point to keep them looking new and nice, so they last you a long time. A good pair of jeans will make any top you wear look fabulous. Jeans will never go out of style, and they’re the perfect solution when you don’t know what to wear.

Invest in Shoes

Overcome your fashion blues by investing in a few pair of shoes you love. Have a different pair for various occasions and outfits. Remember to select a few that will add colour to your outfit or create more height. Shoe shopping is fashion therapy in itself, so enjoy the process of picking out a couple of pairs that make you feel happy and put together.

There’s no need to panic if you’re not satisfied with your wardrobe. Start by removing what you don’t need or want any longer to make room for the new.

9th October 2017

Disclosure: This is a collaborative post. Threadnz.com occasionally receives monetary compensation or other types of remuneration for mentioning and/or linking to any products and services from this blog.