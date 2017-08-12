A sneak peek of what to expect at Fashion Weekend Beauty Hub

How amazing are all these beauty brands? There’s definitely something for everyone, whether you’re into high glam, or natural and organic. Or both! What do all these brands have in common? They’re a sneak peek of what to expect at Fashion Weekend Beauty Hub held at New Zealand Fashion Weekend this 1st to 3rd September 2017.

What is The Beauty Hub?

Fashion Weekend Beauty Hub is the town square at Fashion Weekend, with beauty tips, well-being essentials, and pampering on offer. It’s a beauty showcase where you can try and buy and attend seminars.

Seminars in style

There are three seminars on offer; trending hair looks at HITO seminar, makeup tips at Smashbox Presents Ready Set Glow, and a how-to style guide at Simply You’s Style Masterclass.

For more info and to book, see https://nzfashionweek.com

Brands include

The Balm Cosmetics, essie nails, Glam by Manicare beauty products, L’Occitane en Provence body skincare, Smashbox Cosmetics, HITO (Hair Industry), Living Nature organic skincare and makeup, and Plantae organic skincare.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets are available to buy at iTicket for the following categories:

$25 gets you a standard ticket to a show or session of your choosing and everything on-site.

$40 gives you a Premium Seat to a show or session of your choosing, a goodie bag, and access to everything on-site.

Resene Designer Runway (fashion shows) tickets start at $65 with a goodie bag, or $100 with a premium goodie bag.

Want to buy fashion at the sale?

Pay $25 for a standalone VIP Pop Up Sale Ticket OR add a $20 upgrade to your Resene Designer Runway ticket and get early VIP access to the best bargains at the Pop Up Sale at 9am on Saturday. Not only does this ticket give you early access to the pop Up Sale, it’s also your ticket to Smashbox Present Ready Set Glow!

Megan Robinson

12th August 2017