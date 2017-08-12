A sneak peek of what to expect at Fashion Weekend Beauty Hub
How amazing are all these beauty brands? There’s definitely something for everyone, whether you’re into high glam, or natural and organic. Or both! What do all these brands have in common? They’re a sneak peek of what to expect at Fashion Weekend Beauty Hub held at New Zealand Fashion Weekend this 1st to 3rd September 2017.
What is The Beauty Hub?
Fashion Weekend Beauty Hub is the town square at Fashion Weekend, with beauty tips, well-being essentials, and pampering on offer. It’s a beauty showcase where you can try and buy and attend seminars.
Seminars in style
There are three seminars on offer; trending hair looks at HITO seminar, makeup tips at Smashbox Presents Ready Set Glow, and a how-to style guide at Simply You’s Style Masterclass.
For more info and to book, see https://nzfashionweek.com
Brands include
The Balm Cosmetics, essie nails, Glam by Manicare beauty products, L’Occitane en Provence body skincare, Smashbox Cosmetics, HITO (Hair Industry), Living Nature organic skincare and makeup, and Plantae organic skincare.
12th August 2017
