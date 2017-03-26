All Blacks on the runway at iD Fashion Week

All Blacks, European fashion, iconic brands and the best in international emerging design from around the globe wrapped up the 18th annual iD Dunedin Fashion Week in the second iD Fashion Show held last night.

Thousands of fashionistas attended iD Dunedin Fashion Week’s two premier runway shows across three nights – the 13th annual iD International Emerging Designer Awards, which featured 29 emerging collections from around the world – and the 18thannual iD Fashion Show where stunning winter collections from local favourites NOM*d, Carlson, Mild-Red, Charmaine Reveley, Company of Strangers and DADA joined new local talent and international collections.

Hosted by NZME’s Rachel Smalley and Tristram Clayton, the annual iD Dunedin Fashion Shows were the culmination of a week-long celebration of fashion events in the city. The shows followed Thursday night’s iD International Emerging Designer Awards – where new talent from around the world vied for top prizes, judged by iD International Guest Paulo Melim Andersson, Stolen Girlfriends Club’s Marc Moore, Australian fashion editor Georgina Safe, alongside long-standing judges Tanya Carlson and Margi Robertson (NOM*d).







Last night, popular crowd favourite, Swanndri, made its debut on the iD catwalk complete with injured Highlanders stars Waisake Naholo, Lima Sopoaga, Ash Dixon and Dan Pryor, who seemed at home on the 120m-long raised catwalk at the Dunedin Railway Station, even managing to pass a rugby ball between them as they went.

iD guest Andersson thrilled audiences with a 17-look retrospective collection featuring garments from his career in fashion, including designs he created for Chloe and Marni, while national guest Stolen Girlfriends Club’s high winter collection was admired by iD audiences.

“The week was a great success,” says iD organising committee chair Cherry Lucas. “With more than 50 associated fashion events around the city during the week – from designer talks to exhibitions, film screenings to pop up stores – fashion lovers were treated to a fabulous week of fashion and fun. Unfortunately, there were more empty seats than we would have liked, but with tough competition coming from the Adele concerts, our sales weren’t as high as usual. This has meant we’ll be running at a significant loss. The committee is planning to get together for a debrief in the coming weeks to discuss plans around how we make the event more sustainable.”

For the fifth year running, 10 international models from the University of Shanghai Engineering Science, were part of the models selected for the iD Fashion Shows and the iD International Emerging Designer Awards. iD’s exclusive model agency Aart Model Management provided the other models for the shows.

Backstage last night, Aart on St Andrew took charge of the runway hair creations while a Revlon sponsored makeup team, led by Christal Allpress, worked to create beauty looks.

CARLSON

COMPANY OF STRANGERS

NOMD

Images by Chris Sullivan, Seen in Dunedin.

25th March 2017

By Amie Richardson W: www.idfashion.co.nz F: www.facebook.com/iddunedinfashion