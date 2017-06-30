An Indian Wedding: top tips

An Indian wedding is full of glamour, opulence and royal parties. However, it is the bride that is most important of all. Read about how to find beautiful designer lehenga cholis for the big day…

Stunning could be one of the best possible words to describe bridal lehenga choli. Indian weddings are grand, and there are a lot of arrangements to ensure everything is taken care of in the best way. If you are a bride to be, you can be sure that the designer lehenga cholis will leave some beautiful memories in your mind to treasure for a really long time. A typical set of lehenga cholis comprises of choli or the blouse, a roll over dupatta and an elegantly flowing skirt. You will find several different designs in various patterns and fabric styles, and one of the best ways to look elegant is to choose the right one and get used to wearing it before your big day.

Great attention to detail

The designer lehenga cholis are made with extreme care and attention to detail, and due to this it is the bride that gets all the attention on her big day. The Indian lehenga cholis are available in many different colors and fabrics like satin, crepe, silk, georgette, net and so on. There is a great fusion of traditional as well as contemporary designs that you will find in the designer lehenga cholis. All the embroidery, zari work, color, sequin work and other enhancement is carried out with great finesse. Some of the top styles in designer lehenga cholis you can go for are:

· Flared lehenga cholis

Flared lehenga cholis are a common choice of most bollywood divas for wedding season. This has a circular style, and the lehenga has a great volume in this design and there are broad flares to make you center of attraction. It gives a beautiful flaring impression when you are around the air. Basically, these kinds of lehengas have smooth flowing fabric. You can further enhance your looks further by using fancy hangings and heavy work.

· A-line lehenga choli

As the name suggests, the lehenga cholis skirt you get in this design are ‘A’ shaped. These come in wide ranges of designs, and these are fitted from the waist with a minimum flare at the bottom. These Indian lehenga cholis have heavy designing work on them, and are a perfect for a bride who wants to dazzle on her wedding day. If you want to get the natural and beautiful look from this lehenga choli then make sure to keep the border work minimal.

· Panel length lehenga choli

This type of lehenga choli is also known as the kali style lehenga. There are different panels stitched on the lehenga with the same or different fabric depending upon the design that you choose to go for. One of the best benefits of these designer lehenga cholis is that it gives you a slimmer look. These give you a perfectly gorgeous look when you go for light fabric with heavy borders. You can mix and match these with different cholis and lehengas in order to customize it according to your personal preferences.

· First cut lehenga choli

One of the easiest ways to understand this lehenga choli is by calling it mermaid choli. The lehengas come in mermaid style and bring out the best in you. These Indian lehenga cholis are body fit till the knee and then it flares as it goes to the bottom. If you have good body curves then this lehenga choli will help you enhance them in style. These provide the much needed glamorous look that most brides prefer.

· Asymmetrical lehenga choli

This is one of the latest designer lehenga choli in the market. These do not have any set patterns or hem lines. There are wide range of designs and styles that you can try out with these cholis. In the asymmetrical lehenga cholis you can go for clinging drapes, pre-stitched drape and also have a pleat attached to the waistline panel where the lower hemline becomes unbalanced. If you want these to look beautiful then keep less borders on it and not much work on it.

Try designer lehenga online

These days, there is a wealth of information available online and so you can find all that you want on the internet. Many women are opting for lehenga choli shopping online, and are getting great results. The online stores offer exquisite designer lehenga cholis that will enhance your beauty and leave all your guests awestruck. If you plan on purchasing these online then all that you need to do is to click on a few buttons and your beautiful lehenga choli will be delivered at your doorsteps. When you buy designer lehenga choli online you will be saving a lot of valuable time that can be used for other important arrangements for your wedding.

Top tips to choose the perfect lehenga choli

As a bride, there will be hundreds of things going on in your mind about the arrangements, guests, food, location, parties and other such things. However, your bridal wear is one of the most important things that you will be thinking about as you want look in your best attire and enhance your beauty. There are hundreds of designer lehenga cholis available in the market, but the below mentioned tips will help you to choose the one that is best suited for you.

· Choose a lehenga choli that you feel is a best match according to the culture and traditional you belong.

· The cut, designs, embellishments, motifs and other such things on your lehenga choli should be perfect for your body type.

· Choose a material that you are comfortable in because you will be wearing your wedding lehenga choli for a really long time.

· There are hundreds of colors and designs available in designer lehenga choli online, so make sure that you choose the one that is the best match for your skin tone.

An Indian wedding is full of glamour, opulence and royal parties. However, it is the bride that is most important of all. So make sure that you select the best designer lehenga choli for your great day and enjoy all the wonderful memories for many years.

29th June 2017

Disclosure: This is a collaborative post and the author’s views here do not necessarily reflect those of the blog owner. Threadnz.com occasionally receives monetary compensation or other types of remuneration for mentioning and/or linking to any products and services from this blog.