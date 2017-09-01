Andrea Moore brings the ballet to fashion week

Andrea Moore’s NZFW was a show in three parts, featuring her diffusion range I AM, her Andrea Moore label and new AM Fit.

Fit opened the show, worn by lithe NZ Ballet models. Co-owner Bryan Molloy told us that the male dancers were supposed to wear plain men’s lycra, but the AM Fit fit them and they wanted to wear it too!

Super-stylist Jackie O’Fee, a guest at the show, pointed out that the Fit tights were relatively high waisted – no pulling those babies up in the middle of your workout.

The Clear Skies Walkabout short sleeve top combining a custom-designed print on a white ground with mesh, was particularly pretty and individual.

The AM section followed and focused on prints. Both here and in the main line segment the palette was this brunette’s cold season dream: dark bottle green, dark navy and ‘pops of berry and lime.’

Then – the return of FIT! It was really interesting to see the same gear we’d seen on the tiny dancers, on muscular female fitness influencers of varying shapes and sizes. It made for an energising break between the more serious sections of the show, too.

Andrea Moore’s Winter 2018 presented as a relevant seasonal update from this established designer, true to her handwriting. I’m a sucker for a touch of chinoiserie – think embroidered cranes and trailing obis – and this was beautifully interspersed with the likes of deftly tailored wool pieces. Jumbo eyelet and ribbon detail on the back of several wool jackets was a pretty and distinctive touch.

There was a strong thread of ‘keeping it real’ – from the real-life fitness models to celebrated mature model Mercy – and IRL that translated to show-goers carefully following the run sheet. Sounds like tills ringing!

By Julie Roulston

Photography by Annupam.com