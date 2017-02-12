Colour Inspo: the calming clear blue of Turquoise

I adore the colour of turquoise jewellery and ceramics. It just feels so calming like being by clear water. This week’s colour inspo is the calming clear blue shade of Turquoise.

Turquoise in the past

The word itself comes from Turks as it was imported to Europe from Turkey from mines in Persia. It is a mineral and was one of the first gems to be mined, starting back 2,000 years ago, and it has been used in many cultures, including ancient Egypt, China, Iran, and Native Americans.

Beauty and good luck

It is valued for its beauty as well as in folklore as a holy stone bringing good fortune and protection to the wearer. Nowadays, the mineral is worn as a semi-precious stone in all forms of jewellery.

Peppermint-y pretties! Simply Essential makeup brush cleaner, Goodness skincare cream cleanser, Moreish argan oil, Moroccanoil dry shampoo, Coola organic SPF50 sunscreen, Thursday Plantation Aloe Vera gel.

Necklace by Miglio with semi-precious genuine turquoise stones on burnished silver, ethically made by artisans in South Africa. The designer jewellery brand is handcrafted from responsibly sourced materials, and is all lead-free and nickel-free. The burnished silver jewellery is dipped in solid silver. The brand is now available in New Zealand at selected jewellers and from Miglio.com. Here in New Zealand, you can view the NZ Miglio website here.

It seems that everyone you see when you wear turquoise, has a story to tell you about someone they know who has it as their favourite colour, or who it reminds them of from years ago, or takes them back to a simpler time. It just has such a nostalgic, happy feel to it!

A charming and cute native wood pigeon crafted in ceramic with turquoise glaze. Asian imported china coasters in turquoise patterns.

All photography by Megan Robinson

Miglio jewellery items gifted for review.

