‘COME FLY WITH ME’ Kathryn Wilson at Fashion Week

at New Zealand Fashion Week 2017

Shoe queen Kathryn Wilson brought the sex appeal once again to fashion week runways with her 1960s flight attendants well-shod for action in the Kathryn Wilson footwear line for Autumn Winter 2018.

The catwalk show at NZFW 2017 opened with a captain in a white uniform walking the runway, followed by beautiful air stewardesses in micro mini uniforms and the footwear collection.

Key shoe looks included metallics, particularly gold leathers, contrasting leather colours, block heels, thin high heels, and embellished flats. All so very very covetable whether you are on terra firma or flying the friendly skies.

Key Makeup Artist Kiekie Stanners for M·A·C Cosmetics created the beauty looks, with the inspiration of ‘The Come Fly With Me’ Kathryn Wilson Air Stewardess Crew…60’s air hostess glamour.

Key Products were: M·A·C Studio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation for perfected skin. Vintage Rose and Pearl Cream Colour Base to highlight. Eyespro Longwear Fluidline in Blacktrack for the perfect 60’s Liner. Smudged with Brown Down and Nehru Eye Shadow. Fascinating Eye Kohl applied to the inner corner of each eye with Gesso Eye Shadow. Lip Conditioner for hydration and Angel Lipstick on the lips to finish.

29th August 2017

Photography by Annupam