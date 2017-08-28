Day 1 at NZFW 2017 My Highlights in Photos

Monday 28th August 2017

Is it a girl band spotted at Silo Park called The Blond Mummas? No, it’s Nicky of thestylehighclubnz, myself, and Trudi Bennett collecting our delegate bags from registration for a busy week ahead. Luckily the rain held off long enough for us to race in and out and get home to school pick up.

At ANZ Events Centre, where the on-site shows are held.

Zambesi tickets for tonight.

In my new mipiaci heels and off to the fashion week opening party and backstage with MAC then watching the Zambesi show. Photo credit: the daughter. She said “Mummy you look like Project Runway. The Hardware Challenge.”

Opening party

Petra Bagust, Judi Bagust and Jacinda Adern at NZFW opening party.

Jacinda Adern’s cool looking bearded bodyguard.

Backstage with MAC

I was so lucky to be able to head backstage and chat with makeup artists and take photos of models; under embargo until the show begins. See my photos of the Zambesi makeup back stage here on Thread.

Model and musician October, of edgy new model agency The Others.

Zambesi Show

Dazzled by silver boots on Real Housewives of Auckland and on the catwalk at Zambesi.

The first section echoed an opening tableau of silver photographer’s reflectors – what looked like silver leather in deliciously tailored jackets, and out there silver boots – an important foil to some relatively sensible shapes elsewhere, says Julie Roulston, in her review. Read her Zambesi review here on Thread.

See you tomorrow.

Megan Robinson

28th August 2017