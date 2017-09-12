Day 3 at NZFW 2017 My Highlights in Photos
Wednesday 30th August 2017
Jimmy D held an incredible show at 10am offsite in Mayoral Drive but sadly I didn’t make it along. Anya from Beautiful Black raved about it – and she is a huge fan – and was actually wearing his label. He always has such a cool and edgy vibe with a touch of contemporary punk about it.
Above: enjoying a cheeky glass with Jing, owner and founder of Crown Cellar wines, at Smashbox at fashion week, who kindly did my makeup each day at their pop-up studio on level 3 of the Fashion Week venue.
Such a cute pic. Can I please have Sam and Mel do my makeup every day!?
A huge part time of fashion week is buyers viewing collections, and the Showcase Area upstairs lets buyers and media get up close to the clothes. I just enjoyed seeing Ioanna Kourbela which you can buy at Hudson boutique in O’Connell St Auckland.
The gorgeous and every-stylish bloggers Nicole Ku of Nicrific, and Aki of The Sleek Avenue, at fashion week.
Adrienne Whitewood – 11am, The Tent
Graduate Show: Supported by Brother – 12pm, The Flooring Foundation Runway. Read out review by Trudi Bennett here on threadnz.
Contemporary Salon: Ovna Ovich – 1pm, The Tent
Trish Peng gown at NZ Weddings Magazine show held at 2pm.
K’ Road Presents – 3pm, The Tent. Read our review by Jess Molina here on Threadnz.com.
Kathryn Wilson – 4pm, The Flooring Foundation Runway
Yu Mei (Installation) – 5pm, The Tent
Wynn Hamlyn – 6pm, The Flooring Foundation Runway. Read our review by Julie Roulston on Threadnz here.
Tanya Carlson – 7.30pm, Offsite at a building in Wynyard Quarter. I went backstage at Tanya Carlson with MAC.
All hands on deck! Backstage at Tanya Carlson with MAC and artist Kate Solley. SUCH a divine show. Fantastic New Zealand singer-wongwriter Hollie Smith performed live on the runway as models walked, which was breathtaking.
Stolen Girlfriends Club – 9pm, Offsite. Models at Stolen girlfriends club. This room was sheathed in black PVC, which was torn off, to reveal a live band performing within. A very cool and sexy show, as always, from @stolengirlfriendsclub
What I wore today: vintage dress, boots Doc Martens from Platypus Shoes, socks nom.D.
Megan Robinson
30th August 2017
Photos from my Instagram at www.instagram.com/threadnz/ and runway photography by www.Annupam.com
