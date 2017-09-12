Fashion, NZ Fashion Week

Day 3 at NZFW 2017 My Highlights in Photos September 12, 2017Fashion, NZ Fashion WeekOff

Day 3 at NZFW 2017 My Highlights in Photos…

See Day 1 highlights on Threadnz here, Day 2 highlights hereDay 3 highlights here and Day 4 highlights here.

Wednesday 30th August 2017

Jimmy D held an incredible show at 10am offsite in Mayoral Drive but sadly I didn’t make it along. Anya from Beautiful Black raved about it – and she is a huge fan – and was actually wearing his label. He always has such a cool and edgy vibe with a touch of contemporary punk about it.

With Jing, owner and founder of Crown Cellar wines, at Smashbox at fashion week

Above: enjoying a cheeky glass with Jing, owner and founder of Crown Cellar wines, at Smashbox at fashion week, who kindly did my makeup each day at their pop-up studio on level 3 of the Fashion Week venue.

Such a cute pic!! Can I please have Sam and Mel do my makeup every day!? At Smashbox cosmetics at fashion week.

Such a cute pic. Can I please have Sam and Mel do my makeup every day!?

A huge part time of fashion week is buyers viewing collections, and the Showcase Area upstairs lets buyers and media get up close to the clothes. I just enjoyed seeing Ioanna Kourbela which you can buy at Hudson boutique in O'Connell St Auckland.

A huge part time of fashion week is buyers viewing collections, and the Showcase Area upstairs lets buyers and media get up close to the clothes. I just enjoyed seeing Ioanna Kourbela which you can buy at Hudson boutique in O’Connell St Auckland.

The gorgeous and every-stylish bloggers Nicole Ku of Nicrific, and Aki of The Sleek Avenue, at fashion week.

The gorgeous and every-stylish bloggers Nicole Ku of Nicrific, and Aki of The Sleek Avenue, at fashion week.

Adrienne Whitewood – 11am, The Tent

Graduate Show-6255 Graduate Show-6237 Graduate Show-5989

Graduate Show: Supported by Brother – 12pm, The Flooring Foundation Runway. Read out review by Trudi Bennett here on threadnz.

Contemporary Salon: Ovna Ovich – 1pm, The Tent

Trish Peng gown at NZ Weddings

Trish Peng gown at NZ Weddings Magazine show held at 2pm.

Screen Shot 2017-09-01 at 11.28.54 am Screen Shot 2017-09-01 at 11.20.28 am

K’ Road Presents – 3pm, The Tent. Read our review by Jess Molina here on Threadnz.com.

Kathryn Wilson-8513
Kathryn Wilson – 4pm, The Flooring Foundation Runway
Yu Mei (Installation) – 5pm, The Tent

Wynn Hamlyn-9963

Wynn Hamlyn – 6pm, The Flooring Foundation Runway. Read our review by Julie Roulston on Threadnz here.

backstage at Tanya Carlson with MAC

Tanya Carlson – 7.30pm, Offsite at a building in Wynyard Quarter. I went backstage at Tanya Carlson with MAC.

All hands on deck! Backstage at Tanya Carlson with MAC and artist Kate Solley.

All hands on deck! Backstage at Tanya Carlson with MAC and artist Kate Solley. SUCH a divine show. Fantastic New Zealand singer-wongwriter Hollie Smith performed live on the runway as models walked, which was breathtaking.

Models at Stolen girlfriends club. This room was sheathed in black PVC, which was torn off, to reveal a live band performing within. A very cool and sexy show, as always, from @stolengirlfriendsclub

Stolen Girlfriends Club – 9pm, Offsite. Models at Stolen girlfriends club. This room was sheathed in black PVC, which was torn off, to reveal a live band performing within. A very cool and sexy show, as always, from @stolengirlfriendsclub

outfit Megan Robinson

What I wore today: vintage dress, boots Doc Martens from Platypus Shoes, socks nom.D.

Enjoy this post? See Day 1 highlights on Threadnz here, Day 2 highlights hereDay 3 highlights here and Day 4 highlights here.

Megan Robinson
30th August 2017
Photos from my Instagram at www.instagram.com/threadnz/ and runway photography by www.Annupam.com

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 2017 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ NZFW ON MY DESK photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift Wellington winter womenswear