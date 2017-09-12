Day 4 at NZFW 2017 My Highlights in Photos

Thursday 31st August 2017

Pictured above: With the gorgeous sisters of @florenceandfortitude – wearing outfits of their own design- at Wynyard Quarter outside fashion week, and the sun’s finally come out, thank heavens. All that rain was murder on everybody’s hair.

My makeup thanks to Smashbox Cosmetics pop-up studio on level 3 at fashion week.

What I wore today. Dress Trelise Cooper, cutaway sleeve mesh top by Cybele, bag Addison road from TVSN, blowdry Biba, nails Essie, makeup Smashbox.

Wonderful Wool Show at 11am in The Tent began the day with a selection of designers – Lela Jacobs, Wynn Hamlyn – who use wool in their garments showcasing a few designs each.

At 12 noon Jason Lingard took a unique approach with dancers on the catwalk wearing his loose monochromatic designs in an avant garde contemporary dance performance.

Designs by Maori designers took to the catwalk at Miromoda at 2pm.

Amazing. Another highlight at Miromoda. Read our review of Miromoda by Jess Molina with photos by Annupam here on Threadnz.

Menswear walked the runway of The Tent at 3pm for the French 83 show. Lots of great menswear at French83 in suits and separates, in a very cool show.

Front row style at NZ Fashion Week watching the French83 show.

The Accessories Showcase took place at 4.30pm but sadly I had to leave to go home and didn’t see this one. I was back again however for Kate Sylvester at 7pm for a beautiful show.

Above: a colourful show bringing the best bits of the 80s together for ‘Electric Dreams’, at Kate Sylvester.

Huffer held a MASSIVE show for their 20th anniversary celebration with about 2,000 people at Spark Arena followed by live music by P-Money. It was essentially the fashion week end of the week party and was a fabulous finish to the week. Read our review of Huffer by Jess Molina with photos by Annupam here on Threadnz.

Happy 20th birthday Huffer. I well remember the 10th birthday party and they made a ginormous magazine of everyone’s photos at the party and posted it out to us. I must look for it in the morning. Congrats Steve Dunstan seeing your vision come to fruition. Here’s to your next 20! Photo credit Trudi Bennett.

