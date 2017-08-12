Designer Schedule for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017

The Designer Schedule for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017 is out, with a line-up that’s a mix of much-loved fashion brands, and rising stars.

Well-known labels

Well-known names taking to the runway include Kate Sylvester, WORLD, Hailwood, Stolen Girlfriends Club, and Federation, alongside Zambesi which this year opens NZFW having been chosen for the coveted Mercedes-Benz Presents accolade. Other industry heavyweights including Juliette Hogan, Liam, Ruby, Adrienne Winkelmann and Trelise Cooper will feature in Friday’s Fashion lunch.

NZFW 2017 Designer Schedule

86 Designers in all

Running from August 28th – September 3rd, in its 17th consecutive year, the 2017 event will see 86 designers showcase their collections across two catwalks, a purpose-built installation space, NZFW’s new trade space and a handful of offsite show venues, across the trade-focused week and public weekend.

All Designers Showing at NZFW 2017

A

ADRIENNE WHITEWOOD

ADRIENNE WINKELMANN

ALMA WONG

ANDREA MOORE

ANNA SCHIMMEL

AUGUSTINE

B

BARKERS

C

CHW DESIGNS

COMPANY OF STRANGERS

COURTNEY PELLOW

COURTNEY PERHAM

D

DAISY BY KATIE YEUNG

DEMONTIGNY

E

EMBR JEWELLERY

EMPIRE OF GENIUS

F

FEDERATION

FLO & FRANKIE

FRENCH83

G

GEOJ OFFICIAL

GIENIPHA TUTAKI

H

HAILWOOD

HELEN KAMINSKI

HERA COUTURE

HUFFER

I

IOANNA KOURBELA

ISSUE CLOTHING CO.

J

JACOB COUTIE

JASON LINGARD

JESSICA BRIDAL

JIMI

JIMMY D

JOCKEY

JORDAN NOAH

JULIAN DANGER

K

KATE SYLVESTER

KATHERINE VICTORIA

KATHRYN WILSON

KIMBERLY OLIVIA

KNUEFERMANN

L

LAURA MARRIS

LDD

LELA JACOBS

LETITIA POWELL

LIAM

LIZ MITCHELL

LOST AND LED ASTRAY

LUKE DAWSON

LŪU

M

MACK

MAGGIE MARILYN

MARGARET WRAY

MITCHELL VINCENT

MODES

MT

N

NICHOLA

NICK VON K

NOT FOR YOU

NOTOA

O

OLLI PAROLI

OVNA OVICH

P

PANIA GREENAWAY

P I A

R

RACHEL MILLS

RUBY

RUSSELL ATHLETIC

S

SABEN

SALASAI

SHANNEN YOUNG

STOLEN GIRLFRIENDS CLUB

SUPERETTE

T

TANYA CARLSON

TE KOHU

TESS NORQUAY

THANUSHI MARAGE

TIA FENG

TRELISE COOPER

TRISH PENG

V

VINKA

W

WANOA FOUR

WORKING STYLE

WORLD

WYNN HAMLYN

Y

YOSHINO MARUYAMA

YU MEI

Z

ZAMBESI

10th August 2017

Photos by Anupam Photography