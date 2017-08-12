Fashion, NZ Fashion Week

  • Home
  • Fashion
  • Designer Schedule for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017

Designer Schedule for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017 August 12, 2017Fashion, NZ Fashion WeekOff

The Designer Schedule for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017 is out, with a line-up that’s a mix of much-loved fashion brands, and rising stars.

Well-known labels

Well-known names taking to the runway include Kate Sylvester, WORLD, Hailwood, Stolen Girlfriends Club, and Federation, alongside Zambesi which this year opens NZFW having been chosen for the coveted Mercedes-Benz Presents accolade. Other industry heavyweights including Juliette Hogan, Liam, Ruby, Adrienne Winkelmann and Trelise Cooper will feature in Friday’s Fashion lunch.

Hailwood-5834

NZFW 2017 Designer Schedule

NZFW 2017 Designer Schedule

86 Designers in all

Running from August 28th – September 3rd, in its 17th consecutive year, the 2017 event will see 86 designers showcase their collections across two catwalks, a purpose-built installation space, NZFW’s new trade space and a handful of offsite show venues, across the trade-focused week and public weekend.

Hailwood-5738

All Designers Showing at NZFW 2017 

A
ADRIENNE WHITEWOOD
ADRIENNE WINKELMANN
ALMA WONG
ANDREA MOORE
ANNA SCHIMMEL
AUGUSTINE

B
BARKERS

C
CHW DESIGNS
COMPANY OF STRANGERS
COURTNEY PELLOW
COURTNEY PERHAM

D
DAISY BY KATIE YEUNG
DEMONTIGNY

E
EMBR JEWELLERY
EMPIRE OF GENIUS

F
FEDERATION
FLO & FRANKIE
FRENCH83

G
GEOJ OFFICIAL
GIENIPHA TUTAKI

H
HAILWOOD
HELEN KAMINSKI
HERA COUTURE
HUFFER

I

IOANNA KOURBELA
ISSUE CLOTHING CO.
J
JACOB COUTIE
JASON LINGARD
JESSICA BRIDAL
JIMI
JIMMY D
JOCKEY
JORDAN NOAH
JULIAN DANGER

K
KATE SYLVESTER
KATHERINE VICTORIA
KATHRYN WILSON
KIMBERLY OLIVIA
KNUEFERMANN

L
LAURA MARRIS
LDD
LELA JACOBS
LETITIA POWELL
LIAM
LIZ MITCHELL
LOST AND LED ASTRAY
LUKE DAWSON
LŪU

M
MACK
MAGGIE MARILYN
MARGARET WRAY
MITCHELL VINCENT
MODES
MT

N
NICHOLA
NICK VON K
NOT FOR YOU
NOTOA

O
OLLI PAROLI
OVNA OVICH
P
PANIA GREENAWAY
P I A

R
RACHEL MILLS
RUBY
RUSSELL ATHLETIC

S
SABEN
SALASAI
SHANNEN YOUNG
STOLEN GIRLFRIENDS CLUB
SUPERETTE

T
TANYA CARLSON
TE KOHU
TESS NORQUAY
THANUSHI MARAGE
TIA FENG
TRELISE COOPER
TRISH PENG

V
VINKA

W
WANOA FOUR
WORKING STYLE
WORLD
WYNN HAMLYN

Y
YOSHINO MARUYAMA
YU MEI

Z
ZAMBESI

10th August 2017

Photos by Anupam Photography

Tags: , , , , ,

Recommended

Tags

2014 2015 2016 2017 Auckland Australia Beauty bloggers children clothing cosmetics Design designer dress eyeliner fashion fashionweek food Hair jewelry kids MAC makeup menswear models New Zealand NZ ON MY DESK photography Review runway shoes shopping skincare sponsored spring streetstyle Stylist summer The week on Thread thrift travel Wellington winter womenswear