Editor’s Picks: H&M latest collaboration with Erdem

Following the announcement of H&M’s latest collaboration with designer to the stars, Erdem, here are Threadnz.com’s Editor’s Picks from the range.

The print campaign 

Together with Erdem and H&M, Michal Pudelka infused the images with a feeling of Englishness, at the same grand country house where he shot the print campaign and Baz Luhrmann directed his short film for ERDEM x H&M.

The spirit of ERDEM

“It was such a pleasure to see how Michal translated the mood of the collection and I love how we played with different elements, such as the flowers, to enhance the spirit of ERDEM x H&M even more,” says Erdem.

Editor’s Picks: faves from ERDEM x H&M

The logo for lyfe hoodie for stylish yet casual school runs 

Hannah Hoodie – Grey – $219

The sleeveless dress

Tessa Dress – $199

The perfect wedding guest dress

Alice Dress – $219

Holding a birthday party or an Italian funeral Dress

Amelia Dress – $399

World’s most ideal lunch dress

Charlotte Dress – $199

Mrs Robinson in The Graduate takes a bow

Jodie Coat – $299

The accessory 

Alexa Socks – Twin Set – $49.99

Add a hard edge but with pretty flowers boots

Jenny Biker Boot – $249

Comfort and Chinoserie embroidered flats

Nora Sneakers – $159

Megan Robinson
14th October 2017

 

