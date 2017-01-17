I ordered custom-made K.Jacques shoes from St Tropez France and they’re amazing

To my great excitement my custom hand-made K.Jacques shoes arrived today from Saint Tropez France! I got Caravella sandals in snow leopard printed cowhide on tan leather stitched soles. Can’t wait to wear them.

Have you ever ordered a custom-made shoe online? Here is the process I went through…

You choose the leather sole, in tan or black.

You select each section of the shoe to your specific taste in a huge variety of leathers from plain to metallic, animal and retile prints, coloured and printed leathers, and any combination of them on the different parts of the sandal.

You view the picture online, approve it, enter your details and shoe size, and pay, and it is delivered from France by FedEx to your doorstep. It arrived much more quickly than I ever imagined, especially as it has been handmade to order, not just stock out of a warehouse.

My finished result: the Caravella style of sandal from K Jacques, in a ‘snow leopard’ print of cowhide, with a contrasting ankle buckle on bronze metallic leather.

I love them and will be wearing them over summer, with shorts and a shirt, or dressed up with a long black silk dress and gold jewellery.

Who doesn’t love a bit of leopard print? Although there are so many options to choose from, I may have to get a classic tan sandal next time. I can see this getting very addictive! I was kindly offered these shoes as a blogger review.

Megan Robinson

17th January 2017