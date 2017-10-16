I’m loving: KENZO glasses for Spring

With the new season, as well as updating your fashion it’s so nice to get a new accessory and I always say new sunglasses help create such a fresh look – and everybody always looks at your face after all, don’t they? It’s good to step away from classic black for Spring and get a fresh new look from a colour, such as this lime green. I’m loving: KENZO glasses for Spring. Here’s how I styled them.

I’m a huge fan of Kenzo, and featured the Kenzo x H&M colab on Thread in their stunning celebrity print campaign here. Half a decade ago, KENZO had a youthful injection of energy when it was taken over by Humberto Leon and Carol Lim and Humberto Leon of Opening Ceremony. The fun and fashionable brand is famous for characteristic clashing colours and their signature tiger face.

Wearing MAC lipstick in Studded Kiss and new Kenzo eyewear from SmartBuyGlasses. Pleated top by Issey Miyake, flower top by Trelise Cooper.

I got these cool Kenzo glasses at SmartBuyGlasses.com – New Zealand’s biggest and fastest growing online glasses retailer – and they have thousands more to choose from – check it out! SmartBuyGlasses is part of the SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group, one of the world’s leading online designer eyewear retailers with operations in Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom and the USA.

Megan Robinson

16th October 2017

Disclosure: products gifted for review. This is not a paid post and opinions are my own.