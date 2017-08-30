Mitchell Vincent: the cool kid at NZ Fashion Week

Mitchell Vincent AW18

New Zealand Fashion Week 2017

Tuesday 29th 2017

Five years ago designer Mitchell Vincent from Mitchell Vincent Collection made his debut to New Zealand Fashion Week as part of the Miromoda Showcase. It was also in that year where won the title of ‘Emerging Designer’ and it’s been exciting to see him go from strength to strength each year. Mitchell Vincent Collection cemented their place in the fashion industry even more as part of 2016’s New Generation show.

This year marks Mitchell Vincent Collection’s first solo show held at The Tent where he showcased his signature contemporary ready-to-wear pieces. The styling was impeccable with every model clad in Converse shoes, laces tied the Mitchell Vincent Way – the ultimate cool kids look.

The ‘all heart’ influence from his logo and from last year’s collection did not go unnoticed as top model Danielle Hayes graced the runway in a heart printed tee. The show also boasted some lighter pieces that could easily be trans-seasonal. I loved the striped light jacket!

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Mitchell Vincent Collection, no doubt his pieces will be seen on NZ’s coolest kids on the block this coming season.

Reviewed by Jess Molina

Photography by Annupam

29th August 2017