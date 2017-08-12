Model Casting for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017

Model Casting for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017 took place at the Aotea Centre in Auckland on Saturday, 12th August, with NZFW designers seeing prospective models to select them for their runway show.

Famous – and new faces

Hundreds of models – both well-known and new faces – from a number of agencies walked before designers in the hope of securing the coveted spots. Many now famous faces have gone on to international acclaim following their appearances at the event including Ashleigh Goode, Maia Cotton and Georgia Fowler.

Model Agencies

N Models, Clyne, Vanity Walk Models, Bintang Models, New Face Models, 62 Models, Kirsty Bunny, The Others, Icarus Models, RPD Models, Unique, Red 11 and Silver Fox.

Dates For NZFW

New Zealand Fashion Week will take place from Monday 28th August to Sunday 3rd September 2017, with Fashion Week showing AW18 to invited guests and media, and Fashion Weekend showcasing in-season collections to the public at ticketed shows at the weekend.

Photos Annupam.com

12th August 2017