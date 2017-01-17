Model photo shoot: faces at RPD Models by Annupam Photography
Model photo shoot: faces at RPD Models by Annupam Photography, photographed live at Smith Studios; a mid-sized photography and film studio in My Eden – Kingsland, run by Robin Smith. Readers of Threadnz will be very familiar with the work of Annupam, an Auckland-based fashion, portrait and events photographer with a keen eye for style. “Photography is something which I simply love to do because it gives me an opportunity to express myself and communicate without having to say anything,” he says. Here, he shoots four models from RPD, a boutique agency in Auckland, owned and managed by Rose Packard-Dube and a constant source of many of the beautiful faces we see on the catwalks and magazine pages.
Styling: Evelina Gailer @evelinagailer on Instagram
Makeup Artist: Natalia Soulati @soulatigirl on Instagram
Models all from RPD at their website at www.rpdmodels.com and find them at @rpdmodels on Instagram
Location: Smith Studios
SHANNON COOK
MONIQUE HALLOWES
HANNAH LEWIS
CHANELLE TAYLOR
Photography by Annupam.com
17th January 2017
