Model photo shoot: faces at RPD Models by Annupam Photography

Model photo shoot: faces at RPD Models by Annupam Photography, photographed live at Smith Studios; a mid-sized photography and film studio in My Eden – Kingsland, run by Robin Smith. Readers of Threadnz will be very familiar with the work of Annupam, an Auckland-based fashion, portrait and events photographer with a keen eye for style. “Photography is something which I simply love to do because it gives me an opportunity to express myself and communicate without having to say anything,” he says. Here, he shoots four models from RPD, a boutique agency in Auckland, owned and managed by Rose Packard-Dube and a constant source of many of the beautiful faces we see on the catwalks and magazine pages.

Styling: Evelina Gailer @evelinagailer on Instagram

Makeup Artist: Natalia Soulati @soulatigirl on Instagram

Models all from RPD at their website at www.rpdmodels.com and find them at @rpdmodels on Instagram

Location: Smith Studios

SHANNON COOK

MONIQUE HALLOWES

HANNAH LEWIS

CHANELLE TAYLOR

Photography by Annupam.com

17th January 2017