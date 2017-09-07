New fashion talent at NZFW Graduate Show 2017

The Graduate Show

New Zealand Fashion Week 2017

I always love seeing New Zealand’s up-and-coming fashion designers get the opportunity to show their collections, and this year at NZFW 2017 The Graduate Show certainly did not disappoint. The show, which was supported by Brother, included 11 designers from fashion graduates from around the country including Otago Polytechnic, Massey, AUT, and Fashion Tech.

As hoped for – and expected – it was an eclectic runway, with each designer’s collection being entirely different from the others.

I particularly like Jordan Noah’s beautiful pieces that had an emphasis on pretty gathering, from bell sleeves to peplum tops and wide leg trousers. All had frayed edges and the colour palette was soft and pretty.

Speaking of frayed edges, Letitia Powell took fraying to a new levels with her creations, and I would have loved to have asked what her inspiration was as it was super original.

Kimberly Olivia’s gorgeous nuno felted textile coats and dresses were amazing and Olli Parolis strap detail (one strap wide, the other shoestring) was clever and I could see this becoming very popular over summer.

I met Wellingtonian Tess Norquay’s mum before the show – she is a friend of mine’s sister – so I was especially excited to see her creations. WOW; an explosion of colours and patterns wrapped up in extensive layering with creativity being a 10/10 would be how I could describe her pieces.

Thanuski Marage’s anti-capitalist/survivalist collection caused a definite stir as did the intricate tulle creations by Tia Feng.

I loved how the graduates came out on stage after the show and the look of excitement and relief was obvious. Well done to them and to the crowd who encouraged and embraced their new generation styles.

Here’s a list of all the designers who showed:

Jordan Noah (Fashion Tech graduate)

Kimberly Olivia (Otago Polytechnic graduate)

Laura Marris (Otago Polytechnic graduate)

Letitia Powell (Otago Polytechnic graduate)

Notoa (AUT graduate)

Olli Paroli (Fashion Tech graduate)

Shannen Young (Massey graduate)

Tess Norquay (Massey graduate)

Thanushi Marage (AUT graduate)

Tia Feng (AUT graduate)

Yoshino Maruyama (Massey graduate)

Review by Trudi Bennett. Trudi has run www.wardrobeflair.com, her personal style consultancy, since 2005. She mixes one-on-one styling for men & women with corporate workshops, speaking engagements, radio, TV and fashion blogging. Find her on Facebook/WardrobeFlair

www.instagram.com/wardrobeflair and Twitter: WardrobeFlair

Photography by Annupam.com