New Talent: the New Generation Designers Group Show

New Generation designers group show AW18

New Zealand Fashion Week 2017

29th August 2017

The show opened with Geoj Official. This marks the New Zealand Fashion Week debut for 17-year old Georgia Hensley-Smith, the force of nature behind Geoj. While she kept it consistent with one colour palette (I mean, who can argue with black?), I loved that each piece didn’t fall flat, with each piece really embracing movement and texture. I wouldn’t be surprised if after this, she’d be dressing Lorde exclusively for her tour.

I don’t know about you, but every year I always find myself getting really excited for the New Generation show. There’s something about watching emerging talents be given a big platform like this and seeing what they do with it. This year’s New Gen designers definitely did not disappoint.

Next up was Gore’s pride, Luke Dawson. His collection offers a range of trendy unisex streetwear, and extremely wearable. You can easily tell where Luke’s influence come from his love for comics too, with each piece having an interesting detail to them. It’s the type of clothing that you wear to a party where everyone would ask you where it ‘s from because of how much of a focal point it is.

With a strong focus on ethical and local production, Pania Greenaway’s designs use volume, texture and print to create contemporary pieces inspired by the rich visual language of her culture, indigenous art. Combine that with her love of travelling and astrology, and you’ll get a collection that’s cohesive and well thought about. The velvet pants with red lining makes me miss cold Winter days already.

I don’t think when designer Jerome of “NOT FOR YOU’ set out to design this collection that he had people like me in mind. Which I guess is fitting in a way, given that the label name itself is literally NOT FOR YOU. But why can’t it be for me? I am completely devoted to the pieces especially that red coat. Bonus points for music too – it’s been a while since I found myself really bobbing along to the track wishing I could join the models walking with extra swag.





Reviewed by Jess Molina

Photography by Annupam

