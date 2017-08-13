New Zealand Fashion Designers at NZFW Model Casting 2017

Annupam photographed some of the New Zealand fashion designers present at the Model Casting held on Saturday 12th August for New Zealand Fashion Week 2017. Designers headed along to Aotea Centre to select models to walk in their upcoming shows at NZFW.

Well-known names taking to the runway include Kate Sylvester, WORLD, Hailwood, Stolen Girlfriends Club, Juliette Hogan, Liam, Ruby, Adrienne Winkelmann, Pia, Mitchell Vincent,Turet Knuefermann, and Federation, alongside Zambesi which this year opens NZFW having been chosen for the coveted Mercedes-Benz Presents accolade.

Ben Dundas – Federation

Mitchell Vincent

Turet Knuefermann

Pia

Dates For NZFW

New Zealand Fashion Week will take place from Monday 28th August to Sunday 3rd September 2017, with Fashion Week showing AW18 to invited guests and media, and Fashion Weekend showcasing in-season collections to the public at ticketed shows at the weekend.

Models

