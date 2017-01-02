Fashion, Fashion Industry

Online shopping: my picks of the sales in January 2016

Sort: Low to high! That’s what I’ve been doing, on a mission to bring the cheap goodness to you. Here are my personal picks of great deals that are on now on the interwebs with New Zealand fashion design on sale. Let me know if you buy any!

These are my picks, and they are not paid for or on commission.
They may sell out so it’s first in first served with sales.

Online shopping: my picks of the January Sales

KAREN WALKER

Star Tote was $210 now $99

https://www.karenwalker.com/sale/star-tote-9869/navygold-holographic

Karen Walker socks now $28

Karen walker flame socks

TRELISE COOPER 

COOP by Trelise Cooper Rise & Fall Dress in white was $139 now $56.

http://www.trelisecooperonline.com/estore/style/cp5222-16su16.aspx?c=435

COOP Fit The Frill Top $129 down to $65

COOP Fit The Frill Top

RUBY 

Alpine scarf was $45 now $19

RUBY NZRUBY NZ

CYBELE 

KAREL SKIRT – 10 was $325 now $75

http://www.cybele.co.nz/

MICHAUX T was $145 now $45

cybele sale

MISS CRABB 

RIVER RUN SKIRT STRIPE was $260 now $100 

MISS CRABB

GLASSONS.com

OFF THE SHOULDER CAMI was $29.99 now NZD$15.00

OFF THE SHOULDER CAMI NZD$29.99 now NZD$15.00

Heidi Klum Sun Muse Underwire One Piece swimsuit was $199.00, now $119.40 at the Bendon site

 Heidi Klum Sun Muse Underwire One Piece swimsuit

Cozy Mornings Hoodie was $89.95 now $35.98

Heidi Klum Intimates Cozy Mornings Hoodie

Megan Robinson

1st January 2016

