Online shopping: my picks of the sales in January 2016

Sort: Low to high! That’s what I’ve been doing, on a mission to bring the cheap goodness to you. Here are my personal picks of great deals that are on now on the interwebs with New Zealand fashion design on sale. Let me know if you buy any!

These are my picks, and they are not paid for or on commission.

They may sell out so it’s first in first served with sales.

KAREN WALKER

Star Tote was $210 now $99

Karen Walker socks now $28

TRELISE COOPER

COOP by Trelise Cooper Rise & Fall Dress in white was $139 now $56.

COOP Fit The Frill Top $129 down to $65

RUBY

Alpine scarf was $45 now $19

CYBELE

KAREL SKIRT – 10 was $325 now $75

MICHAUX T was $145 now $45

MISS CRABB

RIVER RUN SKIRT STRIPE was $260 now $100

GLASSONS.com

OFF THE SHOULDER CAMI was $29.99 now NZD$15.00

Heidi Klum Sun Muse Underwire One Piece swimsuit was $199.00, now $119.40 at the Bendon site

Cozy Mornings Hoodie was $89.95 now $35.98

Megan Robinson

1st January 2016