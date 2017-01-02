Online shopping: my picks of the sales in January 2017
Sort: Low to high! That’s what I’ve been doing, on a mission to bring the cheap goodness to you. Here are my personal picks of great deals that are on now on the interwebs with New Zealand fashion design on sale in January 2017. Let me know if you buy any! They may sell out so it’s first in first served with sales.
Also, if you love a bargain, a new advertiser I have on Threadnz is flipit and they have some 30% off fashion and beauty discount codes; often for Sephora, Cotton On, The Iconic, Peter Alexander, and many more great labels.
Online shopping: my picks of the January Sales
KAREN WALKER
Star Tote was $210 now $99
Karen Walker socks now $28
TRELISE COOPER
COOP by Trelise Cooper Rise & Fall Dress in white was $139 now $56.
COOP Fit The Frill Top $129 down to $65
Alpine scarf was $45 now $19
KAREL SKIRT – 10 was $325 now $75
MICHAUX T was $145 now $45
RIVER RUN SKIRT STRIPE was $260 now $100
GLASSONS.com
OFF THE SHOULDER CAMI was $29.99 now NZD$15.00
Heidi Klum Sun Muse Underwire One Piece swimsuit was $199.00, now $119.40 at the Bendon site
Cozy Mornings Hoodie was $89.95 now $35.98
Megan Robinson
1st January 2016
