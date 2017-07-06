Fashion, Street Style

Outfit Post: What I Wore, June & July 2017 July 6, 2017Fashion, Street StyleOff

Intro image above: necklace Lovisa, skirt We’ar clothing.

silk horse photograph Frockstrot Dress by Sheryl May

What I wore today at Blaze. My hair by Ann, silk horse photograph Frockstrot Dress by Sheryl May, top Issey Miyake, vintage leather strap, shoes Ecco.

The new print collection for MAYA by designer Melanie Cutfield. Dress $25.

What I wore today at Blaze salon Newmarket: dress I made, vintage kimono, hair colour by Kelly Manu at

Wearing boots by ECCO, cape Seed Heritage, dress Millers.

Today: Wearing Trelise Cooper and white Vans. Loving my new blowdry by Keeley at Blaze salon Newmarket, thanks to @blaze_hair

Cape by K&K, white sneakers by ECCO, bag Marc by Marc Jacobs.

Outfit post: Tom Ford Eyewear from Smart Buy Glasses

Outfit post: Tom Ford Eyewear from Smart Buy Glasses, dress by Trelise Cooper, shoes Puma.

Megan Robinson
7th July 2017

