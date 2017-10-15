OUTFIT POST: What I’ve Been Wearing in October 2017

In this latest outfit post column I showcase some pics of what I’ve been wearing in the month of October 2017 around Auckland. It’s mostly a collection of my outfits on my Instagram which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

The weather is getting warmer but such a mixed Spring. It’s been the Term 3 school holidays, so a mix of at home, and going out this month.

Matching my drink! Off to the TVNZ screener of Will & Grace at SkyCity tonight, wearing dress by Boohoo Night, earrings by Lovisa, makeup MAC Cosmetics Burnt Spice Liptensity.

As above: dress by Boohoo Night, earrings by Lovisa, boots ECCO, vintage kimono, cluth Seed Heritage.

What I wore today. Love a bit o’ leopard. Must be cos I’m a Mrs Robinson. (The Graduate movie joke reference). ASOS leopard cotton drill coat, Portmans sheer dress, Dune London shoes.

Fitbit Ionic in rose gold and blue-grey, with bracelets by Lindi Kingi and leather cuff by Vivienne Westwood.

I’m not really sure what this weather’s doing! What I wore today: dress I sewed from Karen Walker fabric, vintage scarf and jacket from England, Zambesi belt. Karen Walker arrow earrings, Estee Lauder lipstick in Commanding.

Deuce sneakers, Karen Walker dress, Hailwood satin jacket.

Collar I made, jacket by Hailwood, top Karen Walker, glasses le specs, lipstick MAC Liptensity burnt Violet.

Florals for Spring? Romper by Blossom, eyewear Karen Walker, shoes Turet Kneuffermann TK Store.

