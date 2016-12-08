OUTFIT POST: What I’ve Been Wearing October 2016

Fashion, Street Style

In this latest outfit post column I showcase some pics of what I’ve been wearing in October 2016 around Auckland. It’s mostly a collection of my outfits on my Instagram which you can follow over at www.instagram.com/threadnz to see daily updates and what’s new.

Two Megans! I'm with the incredible Megan Douglas, founder of @worldorganics at the beauty event at Seafarers.

Megan Douglas of World Organics and I at the World Organics beauty launch in Seafarers. I’m wearing a printed dress I bought in Milan Italy, silk cardigan by Zambesi and clutch by Mi Piaci.

Kim Cattrall Specsavers

With Kim Cattrall of Sex and the City at Specsavers style. I’m wearing a boho dress by ZARA, bag by MIMCO, watch by I Love Ugly.

Selfie of hair plait by Blaze

At Billy Elliot. I’m wearing jewelled headband by Lovisa and dress I bought secondhand.

With chef Michael Van de Elzen and Jacquie Brown at Dine in the Square

At Northwest with chef Michael Van de Elzen and Jacque Brown.

What I wore at Priscilla Queen of the Desert; dress by Duchess, necklace by Zoe & Morgan, shoes by Kathryn Wilson.

Wearing a Duchess blue silk maxi dress at Priscilla Queen of the Desert at the Civic and necklace by Zoe & Morgan.

 

At White Studios for Warehouse Stationery Christmas launch to media. Photo Heidi Bluet.

At Warehouse Stationery Christmas launch, wearing pants by Cybele, shoes by Mi Piaci, top I bought secondhand and a vintage furry collar.

Nadia Lim at the launch of her My Food Bag dinner party bag

With Nadia Lim of My Food Bag. I’m wearing leather biker jacket by Lonely Hearts.

What I wore today

At Ultraceuticals launch with Mediajam and Chrystal Chenery. I’m wearing a long Stolen Girlfriends Club hydrangea skirt and Cybele top.

With Janelle Rennie of mediajam and Chrystal Chenery at tonight's Ultraceuticals beauty launch.With Lulu Wilcox, Sonia Gray, and Nicky Gadsdon, at high tea at James Parnell for I Love Pies desserts pies launch

With Lulu Wilcox, Sonia Gray and Nicky Gadstone at I Love Pies high tea. I’m wearing a black moochi jumpsuit and ZARA beaded headband.

Atzen skincare.

At AZTEN skincare launch at Soul Bar with Vanessa Rehm of Bubbalino Kitchen and Sarah of Jay & Sarah. I’m wearing a dress I bought secondhand and a handbeaded necklace by Shh By Sadie.

won the best-dressed prize

At the SKY TV Emmy Awards party at Tyler Street Garage wearing Trelise Cooper grey beaded silk dress and shoes by Kathryn Wilson. I actually won Best Dressed in this one.

New Zealand athleisure brand MORFA

In New Zealand brand of exercise gear, MORFA.

Gorgeous Trilogy girls Sarah

With the Trilogy girls Sarah and Lisa at Cibo for the Trilogy new season product launch, wearing Trelise Cooper grey trousers, Issey Miyake top and Zambesi jacket.

Alex and Ani jewellery at the launch in Hotel de BrettAlex and Ani jewellery, sustainably from recycled brass. I'm wearing top by Mossman and possum collar. Nailpolish essie.

Wearing Alex and Ani recycled metal jewellery over a MOSSMAN top.

 

Farmers fashion media showcase

In Levi’s, ECCO boots, and a WOODWARD sweatshirt.

 

New hair colour and blow wave at Blaze by Kelly Manu. I'm wearing jumpsuit by Glassons and cape by Seed Heritage.

At Blaze hair Newmarket wearing Glassons printed jumpsuit and Seed Heritage cape.

Megan Robinson

31st October 2016

